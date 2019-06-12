Luka Samanic will be the headliner of the team’s predraft workout Thursday at its practice facility in Camden. The 6-foot-10 power forward is projected to be a late first- or early second-round pick in next Thursday’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Sixers have the 24th overall pick and four second-round selections: Nos. 33, 34, 42, and 54.