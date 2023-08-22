Former Sixer Mac McClung agrees to a deal with the Magic

Reigning NBA slam dunk champion Mac McClung, who was on a two-way contract with the 76ers last season, has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, according to The Athletic.

McClung played in the Sixers’ last two regular season games of the 2022-23 season, totaling 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the finale at the Brooklyn Nets when both teams rested their rotation players. But he dazzled during All-Star weekend, scoring a perfect 50 on three of his four dunks to dominate the contest as a player with little NBA experience.

McClung spent most of his time with the Sixers’ organization with the G League-affiliate Delaware Blue Coats, amassing 30 points and eight assists in their championship-clinching win against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in April.

McClung, whose dunks as a high-schooler made him an internet sensation, has also played in games for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers over two NBA seasons.