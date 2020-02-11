Philadelphia native Marcus Morris enjoys returning to his hometown, and tonight will be no exception when his Los Angeles Clippers visit the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Morris, acquired by the Clippers at the Feb. 6 trade deadline from the New York Knicks, is extremely familiar with the Sixers. In three games this season, he averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds against them while with the Knicks.
Still, when asked about his opinion on the Sixers, Morris didn’t have one.
“I really don’t have any thoughts on the Sixers, honestly” he said before the Clippers’ morning shootaround. “I am with the Clippers. The only thought I have is beating them tonight.”
When the 6-foot-8 Morris was dealt to the Clippers, he saw his team record completely reversed. The Knicks were 15-36 at the trade deadline. The Clippers were 36-15.
“It feels good,” he said about being with the Clippers. “I enjoyed my time in New York, really good people there. I got an opportunity to play for a championship, hopefully. I am excited.”
Morris, 30, who led Philadelphia’s Prep Charter to a state title in 2007, will be playing only his second game with the Clippers, but at least he is familiar with the opponent. In 23 career games against the Sixers, Morris has averaged 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
His first game with the Clippers was Sunday’s 133-92 win at Cleveland. Morris had 10 points and four rebounds in that game.
He says he always enjoys coming back to Philadelphia.
“It is kind of great because I got to see my family since I am going to the West Coast and got to see them one more time,” he said. He had “a big family dinner yesterday and just enjoyed my time.”