Marial Shayok’s tenure with the 76ers is coming to an end.
The team is waiving the 6-foot-6 swingman who was selected 54th overall in the 2019 NBA draft. The Sixers signed the second-round pick to a two-way contract, and he played in just four games with the Sixers while spending most of his time with Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players three years ago. The two added spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G League.
Shayok averaged 23 points and 3.8 assists and shot 35.6% from three-point range in 35 games with the Blue Coats. The 25-year-old made four appearances with the Sixers, averaging 2.8 points. He made 2-of-6 three-point attempts.
The Athletic reported Thursday the Sixers will sign guard Dakota Mathias to a two-way contract. He played for the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate the Texas Legends, this past season. He shot 39.5% on three-pointers.