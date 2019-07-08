LAS VEGAS -- Marial Shayok is sidelined with left knee soreness.
The 76ers swingman will miss Monday’s summer-league game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is listed day-to-day.
He had been the Sixers’ most impressive player in their opening two games here.
On Saturday, he finished with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the Sixers’ 96-82 loss to the Boston Celtics. That came after he had a team-high 19 points while going 3-for-6 on three-pointers in Friday’s 107-106 victory over Milwaukee.
The team announced Sunday that the 54th overall pick in last month’s draft had signed a two-way contract.
“Marial is a natural-born scorer who is committed to being a tough defender,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “He’s a great person and a talented basketball player who can stretch the floor and knock down the three-point shot. We look forward to growing Marial within our programs in both Philadelphia and Delaware.”
Shayok averaged 18.7 points last season at Iowa State and garnered All-Big 12 honors after playing his first three seasons at Virginia.