LAS VEGAS – The 76ers signed Marial Shayok to a two-way contract on Sunday.
The team selected the 6-foot-6 swingman in the second round with the 54th overall pick in last month’s NBA draft.
NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players two seasons ago. The final two spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G-League. The Sixers G-League affiliate is the Delaware Blue Coats.
NBA teams are allowed to bring two-way players up for a maximum of 45 days. After that, teams have to sign the respective player to the regular 15-man roster or send them to the G-League. In the former case, the Sixers would have to release someone to make room for the player.
Shayok has been impressive for the Sixers at the NBA Summer League.
On Saturday, he finished with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the Sixers’ 96-82 loss to the Boston Celtics at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.
This came after he had a team-high 19 points while going 3-for-6 on three-pointers in Friday’s 107-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers (1-1) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3 p.m. Monday at the Cox Pavilion. It will be their third of four preliminary games.
“Marial is a natural-born scorer who is committed to being a tough defender,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “He’s a great person and a talented basketball player who can stretch the floor and knock down the three-point shot. We look forward to growing Marial within our programs in both Philadelphia and Delaware.”
Shayok averaged 18.7 points this past season at Iowa State en route to en route to garnering All-Big 12 honors.