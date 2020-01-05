When 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle suffered a sprained right knee/bone bruise late in their 125-108 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Dec. 21, the team said he would be reevaluated in about two weeks.
The reevaluation came on Saturday and Thybulle was cleared for limited contact for portions of Sunday’s practice, but he won’t be available for Monday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A team official said there was no timetable for his return.
This season, Thubulle has missed seven games, the other coming when he didn’t play at Denver (coach’s decision). The Sixers are 2-5 with Thubulle out.
James Ennis III, who missed Friday’s 118-108 loss at Houston with a stomach illness, was a full participant in practice on Sunday.
In Friday’s loss at Houston, Sixers guards Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson successfully worked more pick-and-rolls together than they have this season.
Simmons had a triple-double, 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists while Richardson had a season-high eight assists. According to NBA.com stats, six of Richardson’s assists went to Simmons, all near the basket.
“I think it has been good — we are starting to figure out different ways to use his athleticism,” Richardson said of Simmons. “Me coming off, I can usually get the ball over the top or a pocket pass to the guy rolling. He has a radius around the rim, so when he rolls hard, just throw it up there and he will catch it.”
The Thunder (20-15) have been among the most pleasant surprises after trading all-star Paul George in the offseason to the Los Angeles Clippers.
OKC has won five in a row and nine of 10.
During the last five games, second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was acquired in the deal for George, has averaged 24.6 points and is shooting 55 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.
Oklahoma City earned a 127-119 overtime win at home over the Sixers on Nov. 15.
Forward Jonah Bolden, who has been with the Sixers’ G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats, joined the team at practice on Sunday. Bolden will remain with the Sixers for Monday’s game. Two other players at practice Marial Shayok and Zhaire Smith, were reassigned to the Blue Coats.