Thybulle, the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA draft whom the Sixers moved up to select after a draft-night deal with the Boston Celtics, has emerged as one of the better defensive players in the NBA. Thybulle is leading all rookies and is 13th overall in the NBA in steals with 1.6 per game. He is averaging 4.9 points and shooting 36.6% from three-point range in 20.1 minutes.