Rookie Matisse Thybulle is out indefinitely after suffering a bone bruise and sprain of his right knee in the 76ers 125-108 win over the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center. Thybulle will be evaluated in approximately two weeks.
The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter when Thybulle came in contact with the Wizards Troy Brown Jr.
Thybulle, who was selected 20th in the first round after the Sixers moved up in a trade with Boston to draft him, has been an important rotation players. In 30 games, including three starts, he is averaging 4.8 points, in 17.6 minutes and 1.1 rebounds, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story.
He has become a key defensive player and is second on the team in steals per game, averaging 1.4.
Thybulle is also shooting a team-best 46.3 percent from three-point range. Over his last eight games, he is shooting 14 for 25 (56 percent) from beyond the arc.