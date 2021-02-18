“When you play that zone, he kind of licks his chops and gets ready to do as he did in college,” said Green, who hit 4-of-6 shots against Houston, all from three-point range. “He is a mastermind and knows how to be active, kind of deceptively, messes with the offense’s mind and getting in those passing lanes and getting a lot of deflections. Seeing him working that zone is amazing, it changed the game.”