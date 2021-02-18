None of this is meant to suggest that we should not believe what our eyes have seen. At the end of the day, basketball is still basketball, whether it is played in a rec center or a park or an empty arena. We’ve seen enough of the Sixers to know that they are a much better team than we could have anticipated at the end of last season. We saw flashes of it throughout the road trip, and an extended dose on Wednesday night, when the Sixers rolled to a 118-113 win over the Rockets despite playing without Simmons. We saw Seth Curry light up the scoreboard with the type of shooting that can single-handedly alter the outcome of a playoff game, his trio of first-half threes helping the Sixers enter the locker room with a 29-point lead (Curry finished with a season-high 25 points on 8 of 13 shooting). We saw Embiid burnish his MVP case with a ho-hum 31-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist line. We saw the continuation of Tobias Harris’ resurgence (the veteran forward finished with 24 points).