Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin will be a guest shark on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who ended his 11-year run as a limited partner in 76ers ownership last year, is set to appear as a guest on ABC’s 15th season of Shark Tank.

Rubin, the founder of the licensed merchandising company that hit $31 billion in valuation in 2022, will join the usual cast that includes Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

It has been a busy year for the Lafayette Hill native. Fanatics entered an already saturated sports betting market, launching its mobile betting app in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee. In January, Rubin’s company added a sportsbook, the first of its kind in the NFL, inside FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders. Rubin attended the Commanders’ home opener on Sunday along with 76ers star and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, and others.

Shark Tank consists of a panel of multimillionaire and billionaire “sharks” looking to invest in businesses and products from people across the United States.