KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Mike Scott will miss Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Washington Wizards with right-knee soreness.
This will mark the third straight game the 76ers reserve forward has missed with the injury. Reserve swingman Glenn Robinson III will also miss the game with a left hip pointer. Both players participated in pregame warmups and looked good knocking down shots.
In other news, Kyle O’Quinn is back with the Sixers after receiving a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday. The reserve center was ineligible for Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to missing his test on Sunday. The NBA players are tested for COVID-19 daily.
Like the Sixers’ first two opponents, the Wizards are missing major contributors. All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal is out with a minor rotator cuff injury, while standout reserve forward Davis Bertans opted to sit out the NBA restart.