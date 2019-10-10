Mike Scott, the 76ers key reserve forward, was beaming after Thursday’s practice, his wallet a little fatter.
As the Sixers prepared for a two-game preseason road trip that will begin in Winston Salem, N.C., with Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Scott has a little extra cash, courtesy of teammate Tobias Harris.
After Thursday’s practice, Scott beat Harris in a three-point-shooting contest. They wagered per diem money from the road trip, which ends with Sunday’s game in Orlando.
“Shout-out to Tobias Harris, he owes me his per diem for this trip,” Scott said.
After being acquired in a trade with Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6, Scott shot .412 from three-point range in 27 regular-season games. Harris shot .326 in 27 Sixers games.
Scott won Thursday’s contest by the slightest of margins.
“I didn’t really kill him, I won by one spot,” Scott said.
Does Scott expect Harris to pay up?
“Yes, yes, yes,” Scott said. “When he beat me last year,l I had to hand him over my money, so he will, he will. I ain’t going to press him, he will.”
This season, players’ per diem is $135, an NBA official said.
At least it won’t break Harris’ bank account. During the offseason, he re-signed with the Sixers on a five-year, $180 million deal.
More than the money will be the bragging rights for Scott.
“Yes, man, it feels good just to beat such a great player, a great shooter,” Scotts said. “He has to hear me talk [trash] for a while. It’s great.”