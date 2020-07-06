A Hampton, Va. native, Mike Scott is a diehard fan of Washington’s NFL team.
So it was only right to ask the 76ers reserve forward Monday about his beloved football team’s plan to change its nickname. The team’s nickname is offensive to native Americans.
Washington announced Friday it will “undergo a thorough review” of the nickname while dealing with renewed pressure to change it.
Scott would like the team to change the name to “Red Tails”, he said. “I saw something like that.”
The Red Tails are a popular choice for a couple of reasons.
The Tuskegee Airmen, African-American pilots who fought in World War II, were known as the Red Tails. The NFL team has indicated it would like to honor the armed forces with its next nickname. Meanwhile, the red-tailed hawk could serve as Washington’s mascot. The bird is sometime seen in the city.
“They’ve been trying to change the name,” Scott said. “So I’m all for that, change it. ...
But if they want to change it and represent something else, that’s cool. Like I said, I’m all about doing it.”
Scott double-downed on desire to see majority owner Daniel Snyder leave the organization.
“If they want to change the name, I’m with that,” he said. “Change the owner, too.”
The Washington Post reported that the team’s three minority owners - Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith - are attempting to sell their stake in the franchise because they’re “not happy being a partner” of majority owner Snyder. Smith is the CEO, president and chairman of FedEx. In 1999, the corporation signed a 27-year, $205 million naming-right deal for what is now called FedEx Field.
On Thursday, FedEx became the first major sponsor to call on the team to change its name. Shortly afterward, sponsors Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America acknowledged that they also felt the name should be changed.
Synder bought the Redskins in May 1999. The three minority partners bought their shares in 2003. They own roughly 40% of the team.
Washington has had a losing record (141-193-1) since Snyder bought the team. It has also gone through eight head coaches in 17 seasons. The squad also sued season-ticket holders, who were unable to pay during the 2008-09 U.S. recession.