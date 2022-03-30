Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed why he’s called the Greek Freak. The Sixers had no one capable of stopping him from making freakish plays on this night. Antetokounmpo finished with a game highs of 40 points and three blocks to go with 14 rebounds and one steal. He scored 13 consecutive points during one stretch from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth. His block on Joel Embiid’s putback attempt with 1.6 seconds left all but clinched the game.

Worst performance: This goes to Tyrese Maxey for the second straight game. The Sixers second-year shooting guard is going through growing pains in back-to-back games against the Phoenix Suns and Bucks. On this night, Maxey finished with seven points on 3-for-11 shooting. This snapped a streak of five games with double-digit scoring efforts. Maxey did have six assists, but struggled in key moments.

Best defensive performance: Antetokounmpo gets this for his three blocks and one steal. But he had some competition as the Sixers’ Tobias Harris had three steals and Matisse Thybulle added two steals and one block.

Best statistic: The Bucks were making baskets with ease in the fourth quarter. They made 13 of 18 shots (72.2%) in the quarter.

Worst statistic: The Bucks left a lot of points at the foul line. They made 16 of 23 foul shots for 69.6%.

Worst of the worst: This loss dropped the Sixers two spots into fourth place with seven games left. The Bucks also have the head-to-head tiebreaker for seeding purposes.