MILWAUKEE – Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 119-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.
Best performance: This goes to Bucks forward Giannis Antetoukounmpo for finishing with game highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds to go with eight assists and one block. Twelve of his points came in the third quarter on 4-for-5 shooting. This marked the 12th time he had at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game this season.
Worst performance: This was a tough one just because a number of Sixers deserved this award. But since I have to pick one person, it goes to Tobias Harris. The Sixers power forward finished with 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting. He also graded out with a minus-28.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Glenn Robinson III in a blowout losing effort. The Sixers small forward finished with a game-high five steal in just 19 minutes, 50 seconds of action.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ shooting. They made just 35 of 100 shots for a season-worst 35.0%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Bucks shooting. They made 48 of 91 shots for 52.7%
Worst situation: This has to go to the Ben Simmons playing just the first 4 minutes, 44 seconds of the game due to a lower-back injury. The Sixers point guard missed Thursday’s game with the injury, but tried to give it a go against the Bucks.
Worst of the worst: The Sixers suffering their sixth straight road loss and 12th in 14 games. They are 9-20 away from home.