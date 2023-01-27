Sixers center Joel Embiid not among starters for NBA All-Star Game

As has become tradition, the first details surrounding NBA All-Star Weekend were released Thursday night on TNT’s Inside the NBA, which announced the 10 starters for the marquee game that will be played on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

76ers center Joel Embiid, who had been an All-Star starter for five straight seasons, was not among the 10 players selected. Guard James Harden also was not included but figures to make his 11th straight All-Star team as a reserve.

The Eastern and Western Conference teams will be captained by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, respectively.

On the Eastern Conference roster, Antetokounmpo was joined by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The Western Conference was rounded out by the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

Embiid’s absence came as a surprise as he is having one of the best seasons of his career. He’s second in the league in scoring at 33.4 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Players are also often rewarded for team success, and the Sixers are second in the East at 31-16 and are in the midst of one of their hottest streaks of the season, which includes six straight wins.

As was the case last year, players will not be aligned by conference when they take the court. As captains, Antetokounmpo and James will pick their rosters. Unlike last year, players will make those selections live, right before tipoff of the weekend’s main event.

The starters are selected in voting by fans, players, and the media.