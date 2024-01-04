Joel Embiid rates third behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James in NBA All-Star fan voting

As expected, Joel Embiid had an impressive showing in Thursday’s first fan returns of NBA All-Star voting. Embiid garnered the third-most votes in the league and second-most among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Meanwhile, the 76ers center’s teammate, Tyrese Maxey, is fifth for conference guards. Tobias Harris, another All-Star candidate the Sixers promoted, is not among the conference’s Top 10 frontcourt vote-getters.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the league’s top overall vote-getter with 2,171,812 votes, while Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time league MVP LeBron James leads the Western Conference in votes at 2,008,645. Embiid’s 1,844,025 follow close behind.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A selected media panel and current NBA players will each account for 25 percent of the vote. The voters must pick two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference on their ballets.

Fan voting will continue through Jan. 20. NBA on TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Jan. 25.

The top three frontcourt and top two backcourt vote-getters in each conference will make up the 10 All-Star starters. The All-Star reserves are selected by the coaches.

The East’s top three frontcourt vote-getters are Antetokounmpo, followed by Embiid and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (1,765,919).

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Hailburton (1,380,795), Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard (955,751), Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (873,979), and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (624,819) are the conference’s four leading guards. Maxey has 480,062 votes.