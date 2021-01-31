While he’s elevated his play recently, Simmons is averaging a career-low 12.9 points to go with 8.3 assists, 7.9 assists, and 1.7 steals. His scoring average is 3.2 points below his career average. Simmons was recognized as a point guard in each of the past three seasons. However, Rivers refers to him as the “facilitator” due to his multifaceted role. He lines up at the guard, forward, and center positions for the good of the team. Simmons doesn’t always have the ball in his hands even though he’s dubbed the “facilitator.” Having less touches and the additions of Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tyrese Maxey have had some impact on his scoring.