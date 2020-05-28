The NBA will hold discussions on a comeback plan for this season during Friday’s board of governors meeting.
While this is considered a key meeting as the calendar turns to June on Monday, the NBA is unlikely to announce a decision on Friday as to how it will resume its suspended season, a league source said.
Aligning with that thought, on Thursday Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told CNBC that the NBA could reach a decision about resuming the season by next week.
Friday’s meeting will come a day after the NBA’s meeting with the league’s 30 general managers. That meeting came after the general managers were sent a survey on how to resume the season. The NBA general managers have been meeting among themselves each week.
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) would have to approve any plan the owners present.
The NBA source told The Inquirer that the owners and NBPA have maintained a strong working relationship in discussing a return to action.
According to published reports, there are several possibilities to resume the season, likely at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
One interesting proposal, according to ESPN, is having a setup such as the World Cup, where 20 teams will be in the playoffs, in four groups of five teams each. Teams would play each other in their group twice (eight total games) and the highest seeds would advance to what would be the quarterfinals.
There is still the possibility that the regular season could resume in some form. The NBA has many options to resume the season, including starting the playoffs immediately with the top 16 teams facing off. Everything is apparently on the table.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly said there is no timetable for a return as the league continues to deal with all the issues it would take to restart, but teams are reportedly expecting the league office to issue guidelines on a return-to-play plan around June 1. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday the 76ers opened their practice facility in Camden for individual, voluntary workouts. This came a day after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that all professional sports teams in the state could return to training and competition “if their leagues choose to move in that direction” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.