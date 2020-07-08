NBA players and staff may be staying in some of the most luxurious hotels in Orlando, but their meals aren’t reflecting that.
Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels posted a picture of his first meal in the bubble, and it wasn’t something you’d expect millionaires to be eating. Daniels’ tray included parmesan garlic and herb potato chips, watermelon slices and garden greens.
Missing on Daniels’ tray was the main dish. The menu in the corner of his photo showed Italian grilled chicken and white fish being offered.
If this is how NBA players will be fed over the next 2-3 months, don’t be surprised if a player sneaks off to a steakhouse outside the bubble. The meal looks like something you’d order on a flight.
Nets guard Chris Chiozza also shared his meal. His included the main dish, but still, it didn’t look like something that’ll satisfy an NBA player for the next couple months.
Imagine star players like Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James settling for meals that look like high school lunches. That’s unlikely to happen. Free agent and two-time All-star Isaiah Thomas seemed to agree.
According to Marc Stein, the early meals are a precautionary measure. The meals won’t be delivered on trays after the 48-hour quarantine period is complete. This is more in line with the initial reports on players’ meals.
Teams will receive at least three meals a day from Disney chefs and will be able to dine in restaurants at hotels. Those should present more and a better variety of food options.
Five days after Jimmie Johnson reported a positive COVID-19 test, he’s set to return to racing. Johnson and the Hendrick Motorsports team said he has been cleared and will be driving again on Sunday in the Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway.
The positive test caused Johnson to miss last Sunday’s Cup Series race in Indianapolis. It was the first time in his career he missed a Cup Series race.
No one knew how long he’d be out, but it turned out to be a quick recovery. Johnson tested negative Monday and Tuesday before being cleared by his physician.
“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said in a statement. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”
Johnson is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. with seven Cup Series championships.
On a broader scale, Johnson’s return showed the swiftness of testing and how quick a return could be initiated in sports. Basketball is operating in a bubble, but baseball will be traveling like NASCAR. The way Johnson’s test was handled shows that results can come quickly if a player’s condition changes.
Converse is looking to return to its glory days as a premier sneaker in basketball, and the brand just secured one of the NBA’s young stars. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday morning that he is joining the Converse team.
“The exclusiveness of the brand, not having so many guys, and the ability to express myself on & off the court in so many different ways, appeals to me so much,” Gilgeous-Alexander said to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.
Converse’s roster includes Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre and Natasha Cloud to go with Gilgeous-Alexander.