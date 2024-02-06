Skip to content
Sixers’ NBA championship odds worsen after Joel Embiid’s knee injury

Joel Embiid's MVP odds were taken off the board shortly after his injury was announced, since he won't hit the minimum game threshold to be considered for the award.

Sixers center Joel Embiid against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22 in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Devin Jackson
Less than a week ago, the 76ers had the fifth-best odds to win the NBA championship this season, behind the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to the Sixers’ Jan. 30 loss to the Golden State Warriors, where star center Joel Embiid injured his lateral meniscus, the Sixers were trading at +1200 among the NBA title odds at BetMGM. In addition, Embiid went from the Most Valuable Player betting favorite two weeks ago (+120) to being completely off the odds board at several sportsbooks.

Losers of six of their last seven games, the Sixers’ championship odds are in a free fall. Here’s where their odds stand with the All-Star break approaching.

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris have to earn their money for the Sixers with no Joel Embiid

NBA championship odds (BetMGM)

Odds listed at 50/1 or better

  1. Celtics: +275

  2. Nuggets: +425

  3. Bucks: +475

  4. Clippers: +600

  5. Suns: +1400

  6. Thunder: +1800

  7. Timberwolves: +2000

  8. Knicks: +2200

  9. Cavaliers: +3000

  10. Sixers: +3000

  11. Mavericks: +4000

  12. Lakers: +4000

  13. Heat: +4000

  14. Pelicans: +5000

  15. Kings: +5000

In just a week’s time, the Sixers odds to win an NBA championship have gone from +1200 prior to Embiid’s injury to now +3000, tied for the ninth-best odds at BetMGM. When the season opened, the Sixers were trading with +1400 odds to win the title.

With Embiid expected to be reevaluated in March, his return timetable is uncertain, meaning the Sixers’ championship odds could continue to drop over the next month as the team struggles on the court. This injury is also allowing the Celtics (+275) and Bucks (+475) to pull away on the odds board, with the Knicks (+2200) having the next best odds of an Eastern Conference team to win a title.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid has knee surgery, with a recovery timeline taking shape

Jokić leads with Embiid out

The MVP odds have shifted in Nuggets center Nikola Jokić's favor after Embiid’s injury. On the day of Embiid’s injury, Jokić was trading at +100 at BetMGM, the MVP favorite ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+375) and the Sixers center (+450).

The following day, Jan. 31, Embiid dropped down to +1500 before eventually being taken off of BetMGM’s odds board late last week, because he won’t meet the minimum game threshold of playing 65 games this season.

“Joel Embiid’s main competition for NBA MVP at this point in the season is playing 65 games,” BetMGM senior trader Halvor Egeland said last week prior to Embiid’s injury.

With Embiid likely out of the race, here’s the current MVP odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

NBA MVP odds (via BetMGM)

Odds listed at 50/1 or better

  1. Nikola Jokić: -160

  2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +240

  3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700

  4. Luka Dončić: +1200

  5. Kawhi Leonard: +2500

  6. Jalen Brunson: +5000