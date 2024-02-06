Sixers’ NBA championship odds worsen after Joel Embiid’s knee injury

Less than a week ago, the 76ers had the fifth-best odds to win the NBA championship this season, behind the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to the Sixers’ Jan. 30 loss to the Golden State Warriors, where star center Joel Embiid injured his lateral meniscus, the Sixers were trading at +1200 among the NBA title odds at BetMGM. In addition, Embiid went from the Most Valuable Player betting favorite two weeks ago (+120) to being completely off the odds board at several sportsbooks.

Losers of six of their last seven games, the Sixers’ championship odds are in a free fall. Here’s where their odds stand with the All-Star break approaching.

NBA championship odds (BetMGM)

Odds listed at 50/1 or better

Celtics: +275 Nuggets: +425 Bucks: +475 Clippers: +600 Suns: +1400 Thunder: +1800 Timberwolves: +2000 Knicks: +2200 Cavaliers: +3000 Sixers: +3000 Mavericks: +4000 Lakers: +4000 Heat: +4000 Pelicans: +5000 Kings: +5000

In just a week’s time, the Sixers odds to win an NBA championship have gone from +1200 prior to Embiid’s injury to now +3000, tied for the ninth-best odds at BetMGM. When the season opened, the Sixers were trading with +1400 odds to win the title.

With Embiid expected to be reevaluated in March, his return timetable is uncertain, meaning the Sixers’ championship odds could continue to drop over the next month as the team struggles on the court. This injury is also allowing the Celtics (+275) and Bucks (+475) to pull away on the odds board, with the Knicks (+2200) having the next best odds of an Eastern Conference team to win a title.

Jokić leads with Embiid out

The MVP odds have shifted in Nuggets center Nikola Jokić's favor after Embiid’s injury. On the day of Embiid’s injury, Jokić was trading at +100 at BetMGM, the MVP favorite ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+375) and the Sixers center (+450).

The following day, Jan. 31, Embiid dropped down to +1500 before eventually being taken off of BetMGM’s odds board late last week, because he won’t meet the minimum game threshold of playing 65 games this season.

“Joel Embiid’s main competition for NBA MVP at this point in the season is playing 65 games,” BetMGM senior trader Halvor Egeland said last week prior to Embiid’s injury.

With Embiid likely out of the race, here’s the current MVP odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

NBA MVP odds (via BetMGM)

Odds listed at 50/1 or better