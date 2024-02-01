Sixers’ Joel Embiid suffers lateral meniscus injury in left knee, MRI and further evaluation reveals

SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid has injured the lateral meniscus in his left knee, and the 76ers center will be sidelined through weekend while his treatment plan is finalized.

An MRI following Tuesday’s 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors and further evaluation over the last 24 hours revealed the injury. The team decided to rest him after consultation with the Sixers medical staff and leading specialists.

In addition to missing Thursday’s road game against the Utah Jazz, Embiid will remain sidelined for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

He reinjured his knee in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s setback at the Chase Center. He left the game with 4 minutes, 4 seconds remaining after getting tangled with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga while going for a loose ball. Embiid grimaced in pain as Kuminga fell on his already sore left knee. The reigning MVP then grabbed his knee, rolling in pain before finally making it to his feet and limping to the locker room.

According to the new collective bargaining agreement, players are required to participate in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for the NBA’s regular-season awards.

Embiid will have missed 14 games due to injury, ailment, illness, and rest after the Jazz and Nets matchups. As a result, he can miss only three of the Sixers’ remaining 34 games after Brooklyn to be eligible to win his second straight MVP.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is in the midst of a historic season.

He’s averaging a league-best 35.3 points. Embiid is also seventh in rebounds (11.3), 11th in blocks (1.8), and averages a career-best 5.7 assists in 34.0 minutes played.