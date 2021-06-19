The Sixers, if they win Game 7 against Atlanta on Sunday, will host Game 1 of the next round on Wednesday.

No league is better at giving fans advance notice of playoff dates and time than the NBA. Even though we’re not sure who is playing, we do know when. The Sixers, the East’s top seed, would be home for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. All they have to do is get there.

If 5th-seeded Atlanta beats the SIxers on Sunday, the winner of Saturday night’s Brooklyn-Milwaukee Game 7 would have homecourt advantage in the conference finals. All games start at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised by TNT.