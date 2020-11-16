A: Aleksej Pokusevski, who turns 19 in December, is creating a lot of buzz. At 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds (a generous figure), he is considered one of the biggest gambles. Born in Belgrade, Serbia, he played for Olympiacos in Greece. He is considered a power forward, but there is very little power to his game. He shot 32.1% from three-point range, but he has a nice looking stroke. He will need to get stronger. Teams that don’t need a player right away might select him and have him continue to develop before he is ready for the NBA.