2024 NBA draft big board: Who could the Sixers select at No. 16?

The 76ers have options with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Sitting in the driver’s seat for the first time under president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, they can trade the pick for a veteran player, trade back and collect assets, or keep the selection and take a player.

Morey shared that every scenario is on the table. For our purposes, The Inquirer will operate under the assumption that the Sixers will keep the pick. Here’s a look at six players they’d take on Day 1 of the two-day draft, from June 26-27.

Devin Carter, Providence

Devin Carter, son of former NBA player and current Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Anthony Carter, believes he can provide for a team immediately as someone older, experienced, and familiar with the professional game. While undersized at 6-foot-2 ¼, the 22-year-old has reason to be optimistic. Carter is the Big East player of the year after averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and a block while shooting 37.7% on three-pointers for the Friars.

He blossomed into one of college basketball’s most versatile and impactful defensive players after transferring to Providence following his freshman season at South Carolina. Carter also became an improved shooter and better shot-creator this past season under first-year coach Kim English.

Isaiah Collier, Southern California

Isaiah Collier exudes extreme confidence — and it’s easy to see why. The point guard was the No. 1 high school player in the class of 2023, according to Rivals and ESPN. He swept the Morgan Wootten and Naismith Prep 2023 national player of the year awards. Despite compiling an extensive resume, the 19-year-old’s draft stock fell following his lone season in Los Angeles. The speedster was considered a potential No. 1 pick early in the season before suffering a broken right hand that sidelined him for four weeks.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder is projected to go in the middle of next month’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He averaged 16.3 points on 49.0% shooting along with 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 27 games. But he displayed more poise in clutch moments after returning from his injury. Collier averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 turnovers while shooting 37.5% on three-pointers in his final 11 games.

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

If the Sixers hold onto the pick, they need to pray that Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham unexpectedly falls to them on the first night. Dillingham could have a role mirroring what Tyrese Maxey, another Kentucky product, offered during his first couple of seasons as a Sixer. Dillingham initiated the Wildcats’ offense and closed out games with his ability to make shots. Averaging just 23.3 minutes, the 19-year-old was Kentucky’s second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game while shooting 44.4% on three-pointers.

Zach Edey, Purdue

Regardless of what happens in the draft, Zach Edey will go down as one of the best players in college hoops history. As a senior, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 2.0 assists while shooting 62.3% from the field, becoming the only player in NCAA history to produce that stat line. Expected to land in the mid or late first-round, Edey’s finishing, rim-protecting, and size would give the Sixers the towering reserve presence they desperately need. And he’s competitive. The 22-year-old from Toronto would push 2023 MVP Joel Embiid at practice.

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Tristan da Silva could be a gem for the 76ers. The 6-foot-8, 216-pound forward excelled as a shooter at the University of Colorado. As one of the oldest draft prospects in the class, the 23-year-old is among the most league-ready players and has a solid track record. Those things could make the German a great fit for the Sixers’ No. 16 pick. He averaged 16.0 points and made 39.5% of his three-pointers as a second-team all-Pac 12 honoree as a senior. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Ja’Kobe Walker, Baylor

At 6-foot-5 with a 6-10 wingspan, Ja’Kobe Walter is considered a long combo guard. The Baylor freshman is an adequate perimeter defender blessed with the ability to close out quickly. A ball-dominant player in high school, Walker had an opportunity to learn to play off the ball in his lone season at Baylor, becoming a sharpshooter who excelled in catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Walter has drawn comparisons to New York Knicks guard and former Sixer Alec Burks for his three-and-D ability. The 2024 Big 12 freshman of the year averaged 14.5 points and 1.1 steals while shooting 34.1% on three-pointers this past season.