Who should the Sixers draft in the second round? Exploring every possibility at No. 35.

The vast majority of the 76ers’ pre-draft buzz is, understandably, on what they will do with the third pick.

But they also possess the 35th selection, a valuable asset in the draft range where this front office has found success in past years. Adem Bona was a second-round selection last year and, before that, Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed were picked there.

Advertisement

Of course, it is much tougher to predict who could be available for the Sixers at that point in this year’s draft. But here are the prospects recently projected as candidates for the Sixers in prominent mock drafts, as well as some other possibilities to know.

Projected Sixers picks

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee guard

Bleacher Report has slotted the 6-foot-4, 206-pound Lanier to the Sixers in its two-round mock draft, comparing him to familiar long-range shooters Seth Curry and Alec Burks. The 23-year-old Lanier connected on more than 40% of his 687 three-point attempts at North Florida and Tennessee — then was elite during shooting drills during last month’s draft combine — offering a sought-after skill that can immediately translate to the NBA. He also posted the third-best standing vertical leap during combine testing.

Danny Wolf, Michigan big man

Wolf is Yahoo! Sports’ mock draft choice, not necessarily as Joel Embiid insurance but as a big man who became one of college basketball’s most exciting players because of his no-fear style while initiating offense from all over the floor and launching step-back three-pointers.

» READ MORE: Whether the Sixers pick at No. 3 or trade back, it will influence several other teams’ decisions

The issue: Those passes and shot attempts were not always effective. He committed 120 turnovers last season and connected on only 59.4% of his free-throw attempts, which is often an indicator of shooting prowess at the NBA level. But some project Wolf as a lottery pick, so if he fell this far, he is more than worth the risk for the Sixers.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton big man

This is ESPN’s mock draft choice, as a more traditional 7-footer who can protect the rim (399 blocks in five college seasons) and finish inside. He had near-the-top combine measurements in height, standing reach, and wingspan. He also moderately improved his three-point shooting from 29.6% on 54 attempts in 2023-24, to 34.4% on 61 attempts last season.

The well-known college names

Tyrese Proctor, Duke guard

This season’s Blue Devils were mostly spearheaded by the lottery-bound freshman trio of Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach. But Proctor was instrumental to their Final Four run, and a staple for three college seasons. The Australian is an excellent shot-maker, connecting 40.5% of his three-pointers, and a sound playmaker.

Kameron Jones, Marquette guard

Jones’ age (23), height (6-3) and only-decent athleticism do not exactly paint a high-upside picture. But he is a true combo guard who can create shots for himself and others, and projects as a steady reserve.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ draft-day approach could determine whether they can afford Guerschon Yabusele

Johni Broome, Auburn big man

The star of Auburn’s Final Four team is a bona fide post presence whose pro potential could be determined by his passing and defensive abilities at the next level. He is not yet a reliable outside shooter.

Walter Clayton, Florida guard

Clayton was the star of March Madness, leading Florida to the national title with his no-conscience shot-making. He is now largely projected as a first-rounder, but if he slips, he would be a no-brainer for the Sixers to grab.

International intrigue

Hansen Yang, Chinese big man

Yang impressed during scrimmaging at the draft combine in Chicago. And the 7-footer’s physical tools — along with his potential as a post presence, passer, and shooting threat — are intriguing. But his jump from the Chinese Basketball Association will be more significant than some of his international counterparts.

Alex Toohey, Australian forward

The 6-8 Toohey is versatile, and willing to create for others or play off the ball. During the pre-draft process, he will be tasked with demonstrating he has improved as a shooter and is an NBA-caliber athlete.

» READ MORE: Inside the ‘deliciously weird’ musical ‘Small Ball’ produced by the Sixers’ Daryl Morey

Hugo Gonzalez, Spanish wing

Gonzalez is a bit of a mystery because he has not played much until recently for Real Madrid, one of Europe’s premier clubs, and has not participated in combine-style testing in Chicago or abroad. His high-motor style on both ends is encouraging, but he needs to develop his shooting.

Bogoljub Markovic, Serbian big man

Markovic fits the profile of a European stretch big man with passing skills (and visible competitiveness) while playing for respected club Mega Basket. But at 20 years old, he needs to gain strength to handle NBA physicality and improve as a defender.

Others worth knowing

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State big man

Niederhauser’s combine-week performance is precisely why that event exists. The Switzerland native’s effort at the G League Elite Camp earned Niederhauser a call-up to the main event, where he continued to showcase his athleticism as a dunker and shot-blocker during testing and scrimmaging.

He posted the second-best standing vertical leap among all participants (33.5 inches), a feat for a center, and was the top big man in the max vertical leap, shuttle run, and three-quarter sprint. Consistently translating those gifts into production will be his task as a pro, although he led the Big Ten in blocks (2.31 per game) last season.

Jamir Watkins, Florida State wing

The 6-7, 215-pound Watkins is a versatile, playmaking defender and an attacker on offense. But his shooting percentages (42.7% from the floor, 32.1% from three-point range) are underwhelming.

» READ MORE: Jay Wright, who has maintained all along he was done coaching, won’t be the next Knicks coach

Koby Brea, Kentucky guard

Brea is a true flamethrower, connecting on 43.4% of his 730 career college attempts taken in practically every type of on-court scenario. The major knock on his game: He is not a super athlete.

Drake Powell, North Carolina wing

Powell best operates off the ball, thriving when finishing off cuts and on catch-and-shoot opportunities. That offensive game will need polishing at the next level, but he already has the makings of a switchable defender. And his standing vertical leap and max vertical leap were the best among all combine participants.

Adou Thiero, Arkansas wing

The 6-8 Thiero boasts a relentless, physical style on both ends of the floor — which translates to rebounds, fearless drives to the basket, and disruptive defense — with flashes of the passing skill from his lead guard days.