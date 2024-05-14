Five things to watch at this week’s NBA Draft Combine

CHICAGO — The NBA Draft Combine continued on Monday with top basketball prospects participating in strength and agility testing. Five-on-five scrimmages and more through Sunday will allow the players to sell themselves before the draft June 26-27.

Let’s take a look at some players projected to land around the 76ers’ first-round pick (No. 16), the lack of local representation in this year’s draft, and a few national storylines.

Who’s on the Sixers’ radar?

While Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey has a history of offseason trades, we’ll approach this as though the Sixers plan to keep the 16th pick and select someone who can help with the team’s win-now mentality.

Several players have been connected to the Sixers, and they all have a similar makeup. The Sixers appear to be in the market for a long, rangy forward who can back up center Joel Embiid and help on the boards. The G League Ignite’s Tyler Smith, Colorado’s Tristan Da Silva, and Indiana’s Kel’el Ware are players who fit that bill.

After three seasons in a bit role, Sixers big man Paul Reed was given a shot to take on that responsibility. But he struggled in the Sixers’ first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks. And, as Inquirer beat writer Keith Pompey wrote, that loss triggered a clause in Reed’s deal, which is no longer guaranteed.

No Philly presence

The invitation-only draft combine is typically flush with talent from Philadelphia-area schools. Villanova has been the leader of the pack in recent years, with six players selected in the first round of the draft and three in the second since 2017. This year, however, not a single Big 5 player was among the 78 players invited. No men’s program made it to the NCAA Tournament this season, and no local player stood out as a clear NBA talent.

Bronny mania

Bronny James, LeBron James’ oldest son, has decided to remain in the NBA draft after only one season at Southern Cal, making his appearance at the combine more intriguing. This is no longer a fact-finding mission for James, a player who, to be frank, often looked during his time with the Trojans as though he needed more time to develop.

But context is everything. James played well at Sierra Canyon High School before suffering cardiac arrest last summer while practicing at USC for what appeared would be a one-and-done season. James needed five months to recover before returning to the court, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games. All eyes will be on Bronny as NBA evaluators try to determine whether he’s an NBA player.

Crowded Kentucky

Local stars Justin Edwards (Imhotep Charter) and D.J. Wagner (Camden High) left for the University of Kentucky with big expectations. But, as is often the case there, they played on a crowded roster of young players and hit some bumps on the road to the NCAA Tournament. And while the Wildcats’ only unexplainable in-season loss came at home against UNC Wilmington in December, the team often looked disjointed during its 23-10 season, which ended with a first-round NCAA loss to Oakland.

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, who will both be lottery picks in June, emerged as the players to solve that problem, leaving Edwards and Wagner as ancillary players.

Edwards, who averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, had some big moments at Kentucky, including a 28-point performance against Alabama. He struggled with consistency but came around late in the season. Wagner’s experience was the complete opposite, as he started strong and went out with a whimper. He finished the season with a scoreless effort against Oakland, this year’s Cinderella in the NCAA Tournament. Edwards is considered a second-round selection, and Wagner entered the transfer portal.

French invasion

The European invasion has been well underway for years, with players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, and Luka Dončić among the top players in the NBA. Now, it appears a French invasion could be on the horizon, after Victor Wembanyama’s stellar performance for the San Antonio Spurs, a showing that earned Rookie of the Year honors for last year’s No. 1 pick.

Five French players are projected to be selected in the first round, including Alex Sarr, who last played for the Perth Wildcats in Australia’s National Basketball League.