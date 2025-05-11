Sixers will keenly follow bouncing balls in NBA draft lottery to learn their fate

The 76ers have been energized for several months about June’s NBA draft.

But in a way, Monday night’s draft lottery in Chicago is bigger than the actual draft for them. By now folks know the Sixers’ first-round pick will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it’s outside of the top six.

And if they’re fortunate enough to get that top pick, Daryl Morey leaves nothing to interpretation when it comes to drafting Duke forward Cooper Flagg, the presumptive first overall pick.

“This might be one of those years where it’s fairly obvious. I think the [No. 1 pick] is where we can drop the act,” the Sixers president of basketball operations said recently on “Rights to Ricky Sanchez: A Sixers Podcast.”

The Sixers will know for sure once the full draft order is set somewhere between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

They have a 63.9%chance of keeping their top-six protected pick after tanking to finish with the league’s fifth-worst record of 24-58. The Sixers have a 42.1% chance of moving into the top four, and a 10.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. However, they also have a 26.7% chance of falling to seventh and losing it.

In addition to possibly keeping their first-rounder, the Sixers will have a second-rounder (No. 35) in the June 25-26 draft.

But it’s vital for the old and banged-up team with very little roster flexibility to keep their first-rounder.

They would benefit from having a young standout able to take pressure off Joel Embiid and Paul George, who each are coming off a disappointing, injury-plague season.

Embiid played in just 19 games because of an ongoing left knee injury. The 7-foot-2 center had arthroscopic surgery on April 11. Meanwhile, George played in 41 games. The 6-8 forward received injections in the left adductor muscle in his groin and his left knee on March 17.

But the Sixers will have options, assuming they keep the pick.

They could attempt to trade the pick, a player, and possibly their second-rounder and/or a future pick in a package that delivers an A-list veteran in return. The Sixers could also opt to trade down in the draft to lower the cap hold of their first-round pick.

Flagg, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are the headliners of the draft.

Texas’ Tre Johnson, Illinois’ Kasparas Jakučionis, Maryland’s Derik Queen, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears, Michigan State’s Jase Richardson, Georgia’s Asa Newell, South Carolina’s Collin-Murray Boyles, and Duke’s Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are among numerous other solid prospects in a talented draft class.

So assuming the Sixers miss out on a top-four selection, no one would fault them for trading down from five or six for the right price. But Morey said they’re focused on taking the best player available. That would be the Sixers’ best option if they intend to make that player a focal point.

Let’s surmise for a moment they get third pick and use it to select Bailey. The 18-year-old, 6-10 forward is an elite shooter with huge upside. But he needs to develop and be nurtured as a go-to player.

Stunting Bailey’s growth as a fourth option or a role player could harm his career. He’s the type of player who needs to be heavily involved in the Sixers’ offense as a costar to Tyrese Maxey. If not, he could join their long list of failed lottery picks.

That’s why it’s critical for the Sixers to keep their pick and make the right decision. It’s also critical for them to talk to a number of projected mid- to late first-rounders at this week’s draft combine in Chicago as a way to do their due diligence. They could replace a traded asset with a valued player in that range.

There are going to be players with talent who slide down in the draft. Teams are always hoping to find that diamond in the rough like the Sixers did with Maxey (taken 21st in the 2020 draft) and Jared McCain (16th last summer).

But they’ll focus on that in a few days.

The Sixers are currently concentrating on Monday night.

McCain will represent them on the 30-minute ESPN broadcast of the lottery results, which takes place before tipoff of the Eastern Conference Game 4 semifinal between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Sixers hope they’re lucky enough to keep their first-round pick.