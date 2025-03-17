Paul George ruled out for season after receiving injections to his adductor muscle and left knee

HOUSTON — The expected Paul George news became official on Monday.

The 76ers forward has been ruled out the remainder of the season on the day he received injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee. The procedure will sideline the nine-time All-Star at least six weeks.

George has sat out the past six games while consulting with doctors on treatment options for his ailments. Now, his first season with the Sixers is finished after playing in just 41 games.

George averaged 16.2 points, the fourth-lowest average of his 15 NBA seasons, after signing a four-year, $211.5 million maximum salary contract in July to form a Big Three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid (left knee management) was ruled out for the remainder of the season last month after only playing in 19 games. Meanwhile, Maxey will miss his eighth consecutive game Monday against the Houston Rockets with a lower-back sprain.

George has been dealing with injuries since the preseason.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder was sidelined three weeks after hyperextending his left knee, which led to a bone bruise, during an Oct. 14 exhibition game at the Atlanta Hawks. He suffered the same injury during the Sixers’ Nov. 20 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He’s also been hampered by left groin soreness, right ankle soreness, and a torn tendon in his left pinkie finger. In all, he missed 26 of the first 67 games because of injuries and ailments before being shut down for the season.

George had been taking painkilling injections to play while battling through his injuries.

He announced during the latest episode of Podcast P With Paul George episode that he was taking a step back from the podcast to focus on getting healthy and helping the Sixers turn things around. The decision came before the Feb. 26 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

George played in the next three games before taking time off to undergo the evaluations.