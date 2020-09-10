The NBA is aiming to hold the NBA draft on Nov. 18, a league source confirmed Wednesday.
The new date is pending separate meetings between league owners and general managers Thursday and Friday, teams learned in a memo set from the league.
The NBA draft was originally scheduled for June 25 in New York but was pushed back to Oct. 16 by the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to push that date back in order to negotiate changes to the collective bargaining agreement. It also gives the two sides time to agree on next season’s salary cap and luxury tax thresholds.
The memo didn’t discuss the start of the free agency period. The NBA and NBPA will also later decide on a new start date for the season. It had been rescheduled for Dec. 1 but will be pushed back again because of the pandemic. The league wants to play as many games as possible with fans in the stands.
The 76ers announced a ‘Vote 76’ initiative Wednesday, partnering with organizations that include More Than a Vote in an attempt to educate fans and encourage them to exercise their right to vote on Nov. 3
The team encouraged interested people to visit Sixers.com/vote.
“The website was designed to be a one-stop shop where fans can learn everything they need to know about voting,” Sixers president Chris Heck said in a statement. “We want to make the education process both enjoyable and easy for our fans.”
In addition to More Than a Vote, the Sixers' partners are the PA Alliance Foundation and The Voter Project, Vote at Home, Philadelphia city commissioners, and the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware departments of state.