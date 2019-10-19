You oughta know: All eyes are on how Kyrie Irving will blend with a team on the rise. Especially interesting will be how coach Kenny Atkinson uses point guards Irving, Caris Levert and Spencer Dinwiddie. Levert was the Nets’ best player in that playoff loss to the Sixers last season. … Power forward Rodions Kurucs was charged with assault in September after an alleged domestic violence incident. … The Nets are operating as if Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) will miss the entire season.