Only the Milwaukee Bucks have shorter odds to come out of the Eastern Conference than the Sixers. That’s what happens when the best player from the team that won it last season (Kawhi Leonard) bolts to Los Angeles.

The Bucks are 3-2 to win the East, the Sixers are a shade over 2-1 according to FanDuel’s numbers from earlier this week. The precise odds are Milwaukee +150, the Sixers +220.

Related stories

Of course, the odds to win the NBA title are higher, with the Bucks at +600, the Sixers at +750. Kawhi’s Clippers are +330, while LeBron’s Lakers are +440 to lead the favorites.

The odds are the payouts for winning wagers for every $100 bet. Bet $10 on the Sixers to win the East (at +220) and collect $22.00 if they do so.

But the betting numbers are just for context. Here’s our list of the top contenders to come out of the East.

Milwaukee Bucks

Over/under wins: 57.5

Last year: 60-22, lost to Toronto in conference finals

Returning nucleus: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe

» TEAM PAGE: Roster, Schedule, Stats

Biggest additions: Wesley Matthews (Indiana), Kyle Korver (Utah), Robin Lopez (Chicago)

Biggest loss: Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana)

Offseason headache: Not being able to afford Brogdon, a restricted free agent who was signed and traded to Indiana for a protected first-rounder and two seconds.

You oughta know: Extended Middleton (5 years, $178 million) and kept Brook Lopez (4 years, $52 mil). … Former Villanova star Donte DiVincenzo is fully healthy after playing just 27 games in his rookie season. … Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, is one of five Bucks who played for their national teams at this summer’s World Cup. He’s in line for a super max contract by next summer. … Signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo, you-know-who’s older brother. With Brook and Robin Lopez, the Bucks have two sets of brothers.

Home vs. Sixers: Feb. 6, Feb. 22. Playing at Philly: Dec. 25 April 7.

Odds to win the East
Milwaukee
+150
Miami
+2700
Sixers
+220
Orlando
+4200
Boston
+700
Atlanta
+6500
Brooklyn
+1200
Chicago, Detroit
+8000
Toronto
+1400
Charlotte, Cleveland
+16000
Indiana
+1600
New York, Washington
+16000

Sixers

Over/under wins: 54.5

Last year: 51-31, were bounced, bounced, bounced, bounced by Toronto in second round

Returning nucleus: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris

» TEAM PAGE: Roster, Schedule, Stats

Biggest additions: Al Horford (Boston), Josh Richardson (Miami), Matisse Thybulle (20th pick via trade from Boston)

Biggest losses: G/F Jimmy Butler (Miami), JJ Redick (New Orleans), T.J. McConnell (Indiana)

Offseason headache: Reserve forward Mike Scott got into a scuffle with Eagles fans. While he admitted he should have just walked away, it sounds like he would have been justified knocking somebody out.

» FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mike Scott reflects on incident at the Linc

You oughta know: Simmons, 0 for 17 in his career from behind the arc, hit a three-pointer in a preseason game setting off a wild celebration among teammates and fans. … Thybulle’s defensive prowess has earned him a spot in the rotation. … Will miss Redick’s shooting and leadership, but he was a defensive liability. Richardson, 26, is nine years younger than Redick and makes $3.4 million less.

Leading odds to win title
L.A. Clippers
+330
Golden State
+1200
L.A. Lakers
+440
Utah
+1700
Milwaukee
+600
Denver
+2000
Sixers
+750
Boston
+2500
Houston
+850
Brooklyn
+2700

Brooklyn Nets

Over/under wins: 44.5

Last year: 42-40, lost to Sixers in first round

Returning nucleus: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris

» TEAM PAGE: Roster, Schedule, Stats

Biggest additions: Kyrie Irving (Boston), DeAndre Jordan (New York), Taurean Prince (Atlanta), Nic Claxton (31st pick), Kevin Durant (Golden State, injured)

Biggest losses: D’Angelo Russell (Golden State), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Toronto), Allen Crabbe (Atlanta), DeMarre Carroll (San Antonio).

Offseason headache: New owner Joe Tsai, co-founder of the behemoth Chinese company Alibaba and a resident of Hong Kong, was not a real big fan of Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey’s tweet heard round the world.

You oughta know: All eyes are on how Kyrie Irving will blend with a team on the rise. Especially interesting will be how coach Kenny Atkinson uses point guards Irving, Caris Levert and Spencer Dinwiddie. Levert was the Nets’ best player in that playoff loss to the Sixers last season. … Power forward Rodions Kurucs was charged with assault in September after an alleged domestic violence incident. … The Nets are operating as if Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) will miss the entire season.

Home vs. Sixers: Dec. 15, Jan. 20. Playing at Philly: Jan. 15, Feb. 20

Indiana Pacers

Over/under wins: 46.5

Last year: 48-34, lost to Boston in first round

Returning nucleus: Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis

» TEAM PAGE: Roster, Schedule, Stats

Biggest additions: Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee), T.J. Warren (Phoenix), Jeremy Lamb (Charlotte),

Biggest losses: Thaddeus Young (Chicago), Bogan Bogdanovic (Utah).

Offseason headache: Reliable point guard Darren Collison, 32, retired suddenly before hitting free agency. “I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry,” said Collison, a Jehovah’s Witness. “The joy I feel is unmatched." Good for him.

You oughta know: Likely won’t see star Victor Oladipo for the first few months as he continues to make his way back from last season’s nasty knee injury. … Warren, a natural scorer, is with a winning team for the first time in his career. He spent five seasons with Phoenix, never playing more than 66 games. … Also added former Sixer T.J. McConnell. Throw in 2017 draft pick T.J. Leaf, coach Nate McMillan has three guys named T.J. on his roster.

Home vs. Sixers: Dec. 31, Jan. 13. Playing at Philly: Nov. 30, March 14

Top MVP Odds
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milw.
+270
Nikola Jokic, Den.
+1100
Stephen Curry, GS
+500
Joel Embiid, Sixers; Paul George, LAC
+1600
Anthony Davis, LAL; James Harden, Hou.
+750
Russell Westbrook, Hou.
+2300
LeBron James, LAL
+850
Damian Lillard, Port.
+2800
Kawhi Leonard, LAC
+950
Ben Simmons, Sixers
+4100

Boston Celtics

Over/under wins: 48.5

Last year: 49-33, lost to Milwaukee in second round

Returning nucleus: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward

» TEAM PAGE: Roster, Schedule, Stats

Biggest additions: Kemba Walker (Charlotte), Enes Kanter (Portland), Romeo Langford (14th pick)

Biggest losses: PG Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn), C Al Horford (Sixers), PF Marcus Morris (New York), PG Terry Rozier (Charlotte), Aron Baynes (Phoenix)

Offseason headache: Watching three of their best players bolt for division rivals -- Al Horford to the Sixers, Kyrie Irving to Brooklyn, Marcus Morris to New York.

You oughta know: Team defense took a hit with the loss of Horford, Baynes and Rozier … Added a star with Walker and let a headache go with Irving … Kanter has been labeled a “terrorist” by the Turkish government because of his criticism of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Constant pressure by Turkish consulates …has so far failed to stifle my dissent,” he wrote in a fascinating Boston Globe op-ed earlier this month. “As they increase the pressure, I raise my voice. I won’t be deterred. They’re wasting their time.”

» READ MORE: ‘This is bigger than basketball’ Enes Kanter writes in the Boston Globe

Home vs. Sixers: Dec. 12, Feb. 1. Playing at Philly: Oct. 23, Jan. 9.

Christmas Day Games

Favorite
Line
Underdog
Time
RAPTORS
3
Celtics
12 p.m. (ESPN)
SIXERS
3
Bucks
2:30 p.m. (ABC)
WARRIORS
1.5
Rockets
5 p.m. (ABC)
Clippers
1
LAKERS
8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
NUGGETS
9
Pelicans
10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Toronto Raptors

Over/under wins: 46.5

Last year: 58-24, won NBA title

Returning nucleus: Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet

» TEAM PAGE: Roster, Schedule, Stats

Biggest additions: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Brooklyn), SG Matt Thomas (Spain)

Biggest losses: Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers), Danny Green (L.A. Lakers)

Offseason headache: There’s been a pesky cloud surrounding whether general manager Masai Ujiri will be charged for shoving an Alameda police officer at the end of Game 6 in June when the Raptors clinched the title in Oakland.

You oughta know: The Raptors are hoping Pascal Siakam can grow even more with the departure of Leonard, who was 10th in the league with 18.8 shots per game. Siakam was the league’s most improved player last season and is in line for a new deal … Kyle Lowry got a one-year extension (for $31 million) and will not be a free agent next season. Lowry, 33, dealt with a thumb injury during preseason but seems to be OK.

Home vs. Sixers: Nov. 25, Jan. 22. Playing at Philly: Dec. 8, March 18.

Pascal Siakam, left, jostles with the Sixers' Mike Scott during last season's playoff series. Siakam averaged 19 points during the Raptors' championship run.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Pascal Siakam, left, jostles with the Sixers' Mike Scott during last season's playoff series. Siakam averaged 19 points during the Raptors' championship run.