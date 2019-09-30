Sixers forward Mike Scott on Monday spoke publicly for the first time about his scuffle with Eagles fans while tailgating before the Birds’ season-opener against his beloved Washington Redskins.
Scott, who threw a punch at a fan that morning, didn’t disappoint.
“Looking back on it, I always play devil’s advocate with myself, I definitely should have walked away before it got to that point,” Scott said about the Sept. 8 incident. "You know I’m the professional. I got to be the bigger person and you walk away, but once you keep going. Once you keep going, I mean he was popping hella s—. He was going off. Maybe it was the microphone.
“I walked up in there. Once you take it to the next level, throwing all the [racial] slurs out there, now I have to see if you match the energy,” Scott said during 76ers media day. “That’s what happened. I definitely got to be the bigger person.”
According to one fan who witnessed the incident, Scott, a Virginia native, was being harassed by fans in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot for wearing a Sean Taylor Redskins jersey. The fans did not recognize Scott, and a person speaking on a microphone crossed the line with racial slurs. Scott approached the tailgaters and the scene eventually turned into the melee caught on video.
The Sixers reserve said he doesn’t hold any ill-will toward Eagles fans. He also said that he doesn’t hold any hard feelings against the fans he fought.
“He was talking crazy. He took it to the next level,” Scott said. “ …But yeah man, you got to be the better person. I’d definitely say that, but as far as sympathy, I don’t feel any for those individuals. What a day.”
This summer, Scott, a Sixers fan favorite, signed a two-year, $9.8 million contract to remain with the team. The 31-year-old averaged 7.8 points while shooting 41.2 percent in 27 games last season with the Sixers.