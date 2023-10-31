Sixers’ Joel Embiid fined $35,000 for making obscene gesture

Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for “repeatedly making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

The 76ers center brought out the pro wrestling DX crotch chop celebration Sunday after scoring while being fouled in the third quarter of a 126-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid finished with game highs of 35 points, 15 rebounds, and six blocks along with seven assists and two steals.

This isn’t the first time Embiid was fined for making an obscene gesture on the court.

He was fined $25,000 for the same gesture during a victory over the Brooklyn Nets in January. Like Sunday, Embiid did the motion after scoring while being fouled.

The reigning MVP is fifth in the league in scoring at 31.0 points per game. He also leads the NBA in blocks at 3.0.