NBA, France announce plan to elevate basketball partnership, and grow the game in Africa

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA is committed to elevating basketball in France and Africa.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and French President Emmanuel Macron announced their plan to collaborate on a variety of initiatives that will boost the sport on all levels.

The league and France will have a group of senior level executives and will coordinate with the French Federation of Basketball (FFBB). The formal partnership will be announced in conjunction with the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The NBA will look to grow the Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB), France’s top professional league, by sharing best practices across team and league business and basketball operations. The leagues will explore opportunities for exhibition games featuring NBA, LNB and Basketball Africa League (BAL) teams and players.

The NBA and France will also conduct grassroots programs leading up to the Olympics. Looking to bring the NBA experience to France, the league hopes to have interactive fan events and player appearances.

The NBA and the FFBB will expand their existing basketball development programs. And the league and France plan to invest more in the hoops infrastructure in Africa. That includes having multipurpose facilities that can host BAL and NBA games.

“We’re honored to work with President Marcon, the French Basketball Federation and the LNB to build a tremendous momentum around basketball and the NBA in France,” Silver said in a press release. “President Macron strongly believes in the power of basketball to inspire and connect people everywhere, and we see enormous potential to grow the game and drive economic opportunity around sport in France and Africa.”

President Macron, Silver, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars and FFBB president Jean-Pierre Siutat met Wednesday in Paris ahead of Thursday’s NBA Paris Game, featuring the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

There have been more NBA players from France than from any other country outside North America -- including nine this season.