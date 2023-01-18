After disappointing start, the 76ers are now NBA’s hottest team

PORTLAND, Ore. – Through the first 24 games of the season, you could have placed the 76ers alongside the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat as one of the disappointing teams in the NBA.

Despite a significant roster turnover, it was the same old song and dance. The Sixers were the NBA’s injury-prone version of Jekyll and Hyde.

On some nights, they looked like a team that was destined to contend for the Eastern Conference title. On other nights, they looked old and like a squad lacking chemistry, going through the motions with the hopes that their talent could carry them to a victory.

The Sixers’ inconsistency led them to a 12-12 record after a humbling road loss to the last-place Houston Rockets on Dec. 5. In a season where the East has more serious championship contenders than the West, the Sixers were not one of them.

Was it Doc Rivers? Critics said he should have had better rotations and made more in-game adjustments. Did it have something to do with the pairing of Joel Embiid and James Harden? The belief was the All-NBA cornerstones couldn’t co-exist. Or was it team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey? Naysayers felt Morey’s offseason acquisitions weren’t as good as advertised.

While people were pointing fingers, the Sixers, who are now 28-16, got their core healthy, made a couple of adjustments and then went to work.

The result? A team that has the NBA on notice.

Since Dec. 9, there has not been a better team than the Sixers. Over the last 20 games, at 16-4, they have the NBA’s best record.

The Sixers have gone from being tied for seventh in the East to third in the standings. A road victory Thursday night over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center would elevate them into a second-place tie with Milwaukee Bucks (29-16) with 37 games remaining.

So there’s plenty of basketball remaining. And as good as they’ve been lately, the Sixers are far from a finished product.

Their perimeter defense has regressed as they struggle to stop elite scoring wings from doing whatever they want. The urgent need for more perimeter defense led to De’Anthony Melton replacing Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup two games ago.

But the Sixers will be tested against the Blazers’ Dame Lillard.

The point guard, who’s a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, has scored at least 30 points in each of his last six games. That includes a season-high 50-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 12. And he scored 44 points against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday after posting 40 on Sunday vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Over those six games, Lillard is averaging 39 points. But the Blazers (21-23) have won just two of the six games.

So if he gets hot, the Sixers can only hope that Thursday’s game is another bend-but-don’t-break situation.

They surrendered 27 points to Kawhi Leonard in Tuesday’s victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers escaped with a one-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, but gave up 35 points to LeBron James. Russell Westbrook finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. And the Sixers gave up 38 points to Jordan Clarkson in a one-point victory over the Utah Jazz the night before.

All this comes after the Sixers gave up 37 points to Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Jan. 12) and 41 points to Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine (Jan. 6) in recent home losses.

So defense is the main area that Rivers wants to improve upon moving forward.

“And then our pace,” he said. “There’s nights where we lose our pace and that’s where, in the playoffs, you can’t do that.”

