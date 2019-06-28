Be prepared for the flying rumors and speculation this weekend: NBA free agency is starting. The period officially will open at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30.
The Sixers are weighing whether to offer a max contract to Jimmy Butler. Concerns about his age — he’d be 34 at the end of a five-year deal — and that they might be overpaying the All-Star are the primary concerns. Would that money be better spent on someone such as Tobias Harris?
Columnist Bob Ford notes that the “long-term fit between Butler and Ben Simmons is problematic," but that the whole situation reeks of the Sixers lowballing the player who led them to the cusp of beating the eventual NBA-champion Raptors in the playoffs.
But Butler isn’t the only big-name free agent hunting for the best deal and a chance to win. Kevin Durant declined his player option with the Warriors and will test the market. Kawhi Leonard might not return to Toronto. Kyrie Irving has been vocal about finding a way out of Boston, and Kemba Walker is a top target for the Celtics, according to ESPN.
Keep track of the latest here.