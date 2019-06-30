Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant is taking his talents to the east coast.
The injured star, a free agent after spending three seasons with the Warriors, will sign with the Brooklyn Nets.
ESPN first reported the news, but Durant made the decision official with a post on the Instagram page of a sports-business network he owns.
Durant’s deal is reportedly for four years at $164 million.
The 30-year-old tore his achilles during Game 5 of the NBA playoffs. It was his first game back after spending a month on the bench with a calf strain.
Joining Durant in Brooklyn will be free agents Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Irving will reportedly be signing a four-year, $141 million deal to join the Nets.
On Oct. 4, 2018, Irving told Celtics fans that he planned to stay in Boston.
“If you guys will have me back,” he said. “I plan on re-signing here.”