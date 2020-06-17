Any player who, either at the team’s or player’s election, does not accompany his team to the NBA Campus at Disney will be prohibited from later joining the team and will be ineligible to participate in the 2019-20 season restart on the NBA Campus at Disney; provided, however, that this prohibition shall not apply if (i) there are extenuating circumstances (e.g., need to receive team-directed medical care, birth of a child, severe illness or death in the family) previously disclosed to, and approved by, the team and the NBA, (ii) the player does not meet the criteria for traveling with the team set forth in the health and safety protocols, or (iii) the player is signed to a contract by the team on or after July 1, 2020; and, in each case, the player travels to the NBA Campus at Disney as soon as is practicable in accordance with the health and safety protocols.