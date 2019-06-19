The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.

How will it all shake out? Take a look at Keith Pompey’s mock draft.

David Murphy’s mock draft | Marc Narducci’s mock draft | Sarah Todd’s mock draft

1. New Orleans

Zion Williamson

6-foot-7, 285 pounds, PF, Duke

This may be the easiest draft pick in the history of the franchise.

2. Memphis

Ja Morant

6-3, 175, PG, Murray State

Morant is the perfect replacement for Mike Conley, who is being shopped by the Grizzlies.

3. New York

R.J. Barrett

6-7, 202, SF, Duke

Barrett is a great consolation prize for a Knicks squad and fan base that coveted Williamson.

4. New Orleans

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) celebrates after defeating Michigan State 61-51 in the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York / AP
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) celebrates after defeating Michigan State 61-51 in the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Jarrett Culver

6-6, 194 SG, Texas Tech

Culver, who has potential to be a star, should fit in perfectly with the new-look Pelicans.

5. Cleveland

DeAndre Hunter

6-7, 225, SF, Virginia

The smart and versatile Philly native is a nice addition for a Cavs team in the second year of a rebuild.

6. Phoenix

Darius Garland

6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt

Garland fills a major position need and could form a dynamic duo with Devon Booker.

»READ MORE: Sixers have five picks and several options in NBA draft; could they trade up for UNC star Cameron Johnson?

7. Chicago

Coby White

6-5, 191, PG-SG, North Carolina

Like with Phoenix, the Bulls are elated to fill a major need with in this case an electrifying player.

8. Atlanta

Cam Reddish

6-8, 207, SG-SF, Duke

The Hawks hope the Norristown native is the steal of the draft.

9. Washington

Sekou Doumbouya

6-9, 230, SF-PF, Limoges, France

The Wizards know Doumbouya could develop into a star in some time and didn’t want to pass up on that.

10. Atlanta

Jaxson Hayes

6-11, 218, C, Texas

After selecting a wing player at 8, it makes perfect since to select a center that can play alongside power forward Jon Collins.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates a play against the Florida State Seminoles during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/TNS)
Sean M. Haffey / MCT
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates a play against the Florida State Seminoles during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/TNS)

11. Minnesota

Brandon Clarke

6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga

Clarke can be a solid replacement for Taj Gibson who will become a free agent at 6 p.m. on June 30.

12. Charlotte

Kevin Porter

6-5 ½, 212, SG/SF, USC

The Hornets gamble on a guy with Top 5 talent, but also served a team suspension at USC.

13. Miami

Nassir Little

6-6, 224, SF, North Carolina

Little wasn’t the right personality fit at UNC, but the Heat aren’t concerned due to having the right system and team culture.

14. Boston

Goga Bitadze

6-11, 250, C, Mega Bemax

This move was all about the Celtics have a solid center to provide depth.

15. Detroit

Romeo Langford

6-6, 195, SG Indiana

The Pistons believe they are getting a lottery talent in Langford, who’s overcoming a torn ligament in his shooting hard.

16. Orlando

Tyler Herro

6-6, 192, SG, Kentucky

The Magic can never have enough shooters and this was the best-player-available pick.

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 18: EJ Montgomery #23 and PJ Washington #25 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrate during the game against the Virginia Military Keydets at Rupp Arena on November 18, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images/TNS)
TNs
LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 18: EJ Montgomery #23 and PJ Washington #25 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrate during the game against the Virginia Military Keydets at Rupp Arena on November 18, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images/TNS)

17. Atlanta

P.J. Washington

6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky

The Hawks were determined to find someone to fit in with the wing and center they scooped up while adding depth from the bench.

18. Indiana

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

6-5 ½, 203, SG, Virginia Tech

The hope is that Alexander-Walker can step in and assume the role that Chester’s Tyreke Evans had for them last season.

19. San Antonio

Rui Hachimura

6-8, 230, PF, Gonzaga

With LaMarcus Aldridge turning 34 next month, this move was about finding a player that will ultimately be his replacement.

20. Boston

Ty Jerome

6-5, 194, SG, Virginia

The Celtics select Jerome to space the floor and play alongside their athletic wings.

21. Oklahoma City

Keldon Johnson

6-6, 216, SG, Kentucky

Johnson is a safe pick for the Thunder with his three-and-D potential and high motor.

22. Boston

Mfiondu Kabengele

6-10, 256, PF-C, Florida State

In Kabengele, the Celtics get a replacement for Philly’s Marcus Morris assuming he leaves in free agency.

23. Utah

Luka Samanic

6-11, 227, PF-C, Olimpija Ljubljana

The Jazz were intrigued by Samanic’s skillset and believe he could eventually become of the best players in the draft.

North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) dunks against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome / AP
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) dunks against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

24. Sixers

Cameron Johnson

6-8 ½, 205, SG-SF, North Carolina

In Johnson, the Sixers get the best pure shooter in the draft.

»READ MORE: Five targets for the Sixers to add depth for next season

25. Portland

Grant Williams

6-7 ½, 240, SF-PF, Tennessee

The two-time SEC player of the year will fit in perfectly with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

26. Cleveland

Nicolas Claxton

7-0, 216, PF, Georgia

Claxton is someone that really helped himself with solid predraft workouts and could develop into a playmaker.

27. Brooklyn

Matisse Thybulle

6-5, 190, SG-SF, Washington

While his shot needs work, the Nets get the best perimeter defender in the draft.

cWashington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) graves a rebound above UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 69-55. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
AP
cWashington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) graves a rebound above UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 69-55. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

28. Golden State

Eric Paschall

6-7, 254, F, Villanova

The former Wildcats standout will have an immediate impact for the Warriors due to his defensive versatility and three-point range.

29. San Antonio

Bruno Fernando

6-10, 237, C, Maryland

He addresses a need for the Spurs and could have an instant impact.

30. Milwaukee

Dylan Windler

6-7 ½, 195, SG-SF, Belmont

Windler’s shooting ability was too much for the Bucks to pass up especially with Nikola Mirotic becoming an unrestricted free agent.