The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.
How will it all shake out? Take a look at Keith Pompey’s mock draft.
Zion Williamson
6-foot-7, 285 pounds, PF, Duke
This may be the easiest draft pick in the history of the franchise.
Ja Morant
6-3, 175, PG, Murray State
Morant is the perfect replacement for Mike Conley, who is being shopped by the Grizzlies.
R.J. Barrett
6-7, 202, SF, Duke
Barrett is a great consolation prize for a Knicks squad and fan base that coveted Williamson.
Jarrett Culver
6-6, 194 SG, Texas Tech
Culver, who has potential to be a star, should fit in perfectly with the new-look Pelicans.
DeAndre Hunter
6-7, 225, SF, Virginia
The smart and versatile Philly native is a nice addition for a Cavs team in the second year of a rebuild.
Darius Garland
6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt
Garland fills a major position need and could form a dynamic duo with Devon Booker.
Coby White
6-5, 191, PG-SG, North Carolina
Like with Phoenix, the Bulls are elated to fill a major need with in this case an electrifying player.
Cam Reddish
6-8, 207, SG-SF, Duke
The Hawks hope the Norristown native is the steal of the draft.
Sekou Doumbouya
6-9, 230, SF-PF, Limoges, France
The Wizards know Doumbouya could develop into a star in some time and didn’t want to pass up on that.
Jaxson Hayes
6-11, 218, C, Texas
After selecting a wing player at 8, it makes perfect since to select a center that can play alongside power forward Jon Collins.
Brandon Clarke
6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga
Clarke can be a solid replacement for Taj Gibson who will become a free agent at 6 p.m. on June 30.
Kevin Porter
6-5 ½, 212, SG/SF, USC
The Hornets gamble on a guy with Top 5 talent, but also served a team suspension at USC.
Nassir Little
6-6, 224, SF, North Carolina
Little wasn’t the right personality fit at UNC, but the Heat aren’t concerned due to having the right system and team culture.
Goga Bitadze
6-11, 250, C, Mega Bemax
This move was all about the Celtics have a solid center to provide depth.
Romeo Langford
6-6, 195, SG Indiana
The Pistons believe they are getting a lottery talent in Langford, who’s overcoming a torn ligament in his shooting hard.
Tyler Herro
6-6, 192, SG, Kentucky
The Magic can never have enough shooters and this was the best-player-available pick.
P.J. Washington
6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky
The Hawks were determined to find someone to fit in with the wing and center they scooped up while adding depth from the bench.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
6-5 ½, 203, SG, Virginia Tech
The hope is that Alexander-Walker can step in and assume the role that Chester’s Tyreke Evans had for them last season.
Rui Hachimura
6-8, 230, PF, Gonzaga
With LaMarcus Aldridge turning 34 next month, this move was about finding a player that will ultimately be his replacement.
Ty Jerome
6-5, 194, SG, Virginia
The Celtics select Jerome to space the floor and play alongside their athletic wings.
Keldon Johnson
6-6, 216, SG, Kentucky
Johnson is a safe pick for the Thunder with his three-and-D potential and high motor.
Mfiondu Kabengele
6-10, 256, PF-C, Florida State
In Kabengele, the Celtics get a replacement for Philly’s Marcus Morris assuming he leaves in free agency.
Luka Samanic
6-11, 227, PF-C, Olimpija Ljubljana
The Jazz were intrigued by Samanic’s skillset and believe he could eventually become of the best players in the draft.
Cameron Johnson
6-8 ½, 205, SG-SF, North Carolina
In Johnson, the Sixers get the best pure shooter in the draft.
Grant Williams
6-7 ½, 240, SF-PF, Tennessee
The two-time SEC player of the year will fit in perfectly with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Nicolas Claxton
7-0, 216, PF, Georgia
Claxton is someone that really helped himself with solid predraft workouts and could develop into a playmaker.
Matisse Thybulle
6-5, 190, SG-SF, Washington
While his shot needs work, the Nets get the best perimeter defender in the draft.
Eric Paschall
6-7, 254, F, Villanova
The former Wildcats standout will have an immediate impact for the Warriors due to his defensive versatility and three-point range.
Bruno Fernando
6-10, 237, C, Maryland
He addresses a need for the Spurs and could have an instant impact.
Dylan Windler
6-7 ½, 195, SG-SF, Belmont
Windler’s shooting ability was too much for the Bucks to pass up especially with Nikola Mirotic becoming an unrestricted free agent.