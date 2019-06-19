The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.
How will it all shake out? Take a look at Marc Narducci’s mock draft.
Zion Williamson
6-foot-7, 285 pounds, PF, Duke
Can Zion be the next Charles Barkley?
2. Memphis
Ja Morant
6-3, 175, PG, Murray State
Explosive athlete, and the only worry is he averaged 5.1 turnovers per game.
R.J. Barrett
6-7, 202, SF, Duke
A versatile scorer who will have to improve his 30.3 three-point percentage in his one year at Duke.
Jarrett Culver
6-6, 194 SG, Texas Tech
This pick will go to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade but won’t be official by draft night. .
DeAndre Hunter
6-7, 225, SF, Virginia
The product of Philadelphia’s Friends Central will contribute on both ends of the court.
Sekou Doumbouya
6-9, 210, SF-PF, Limoges, France
He might be the most explosive athlete in the draft with a high defensive motor.
Coby White
6-5, 191, PG/SG, North Carolina
A player who loves to create, more for himself.
Cam Reddish
6-8, 207, SG/SF, Duke
The Westtown School product from Norristown, is ranked this high despite an inconsistent freshman season.
Darius Garland
6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt
Due to injury he only played five games in his lone season at Vanderbilt.
Jaxson Hayes
6-11, 218, C, Texas
The Hawks could package this pick to move up in the draft.
Nassir Little
6-6, 224, SF, North Carolina
The Wolves could really use a point guard, but the top ones are already gone.
Rui Hachimura
6-9, 235, SF-PF Gonzaga
He greatly improved his three-point percentage to 41.7 this past season.
Brandon Clarke
6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga
Clarke may not last this long, although he only attempted 15 three point field goals this past season and must expand his game.
Tyler Herro
6-6, 192, SG, Kentucky.
Known as a shooter, he only shot 35.5 percent in his only season at Kentucky.
P.J. Washington
6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky.
Washington improved his three-point shooting from 23.8 percent to 42.3 as a sophomore.
Romeo Langford
6-6, 195, SG Indiana
He didn’t shoot well from three in his only season with the Hoosiers, but a thumb injury could have contributed to that.
Nicolas Claxton
7-0, 216, PF, Georgia
Saddled with foul trouble he totaled just seven points and three rebounds in an 81-77 loss at Temple this past season.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
6-5 ½, 203, SG, Virginia Tech.
He shot 47.4 percent from three-point range as a sophomore.
Luka Samanic
6-11, 227, PF-C, Olimpija Ljubljana
While this may be high for the 19-year-old, his shooting ability is off the charts and the Spurs have a strong history with international players.
Goga Bitadze
6-11, 250, C, Mega Bemax.
Some are suggesting he could sneak into the lottery.
Keldon Johnson
6-6, 216, SG-SF, Kentucky
How in the world did Kentucky fail to reach the Final Four?
Kevin Porter
6-5 ½, 212, SG/SF, USC.
Despite a disappointing freshman season, his athletic ability might be too difficult to pass up on.
Mfiondu Kabengele
6-10, 256, PF/C, Florida State
He almost doubled his scoring average (13.2 ppg.) but is a strong defender with a 7-3 wingspan measured at the NBA combine.
Cameron Johnson
6-8 ½, 205, SG-SF, North Carolina.
The Sixers may have to trade up to get this 23-year-old who is considered NBA ready.
Matisse Thybulle
6-5, 190, SG/SF, Washington
A senior, he is among the top defensive players in the draft.
Grant Williams
6-7 ½, 240, SF-PF, Tennessee.
The two-time SEC player of the year could also be on the Sixers radar.
Bruno Fernando
6-10, 237, C, Maryland
His offensive game is still taking shape, but he can rebound and play D.
Ty Jerome
6-5 ½, 194, PG/SG, Virginia.
All of a sudden the Warriors need a first rounder who can immediately contribute.
29. San Antonio
Dylan Windler
6-7 ½, 195, SG/SF, Belmont
He has great shooting range, but he must prove he can guard the quick 2’s and 3’s in the NBA.
Eric Paschall
6-7, 254, F, Villanova
Will the Bucks pick a Wildcat in the first round for the second straight year?