The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.

How will it all shake out? Take a look at Marc Narducci’s mock draft.

1.New Orleans

Zion Williamson

6-foot-7, 285 pounds, PF, Duke

Can Zion be the next Charles Barkley?

2. Memphis

Ja Morant

6-3, 175, PG, Murray State

Explosive athlete, and the only worry is he averaged 5.1 turnovers per game.

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Ja Morant, right, of Murray St. goes to the basket against Terance Mann of Florida St. during 1st half action in a second round NCAA Tournament game at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on March 23, 2019.

3. New York

R.J. Barrett

6-7, 202, SF, Duke

A versatile scorer who will have to improve his 30.3 three-point percentage in his one year at Duke.

4. New Orleans

Jarrett Culver

6-6, 194 SG, Texas Tech

This pick will go to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade but won’t be official by draft night. .

5. Cleveland

DeAndre Hunter

6-7, 225, SF, Virginia

The product of Philadelphia’s Friends Central will contribute on both ends of the court.

Friends Central's Deandre Hunter shoots a free throw against Academy of the New Church. (Andrew Thayer/Staff Photographer)

6. Phoenix

Sekou Doumbouya

6-9, 210, SF-PF, Limoges, France

He might be the most explosive athlete in the draft with a high defensive motor.

7. Chicago

Coby White

6-5, 191, PG/SG, North Carolina

A player who loves to create, more for himself.

8. Atlanta

Cam Reddish

6-8, 207, SG/SF, Duke

The Westtown School product from Norristown, is ranked this high despite an inconsistent freshman season.

Chuck Liddy / MCT
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) steals a pass meant for Yale guard Miye Oni (25) in the second half on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Duke defeated Yale 91-58. (Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)

9. Washington

Darius Garland

6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt

Due to injury he only played five games in his lone season at Vanderbilt.

10. Atlanta

Jaxson Hayes

6-11, 218, C, Texas

The Hawks could package this pick to move up in the draft.

11. Minnesota

Nassir Little

6-6, 224, SF, North Carolina

The Wolves could really use a point guard, but the top ones are already gone.

12. Charlotte

Rui Hachimura

6-9, 235, SF-PF Gonzaga

He greatly improved his three-point percentage to 41.7 this past season.

13. Miami

Brandon Clarke

6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga

Clarke may not last this long, although he only attempted 15 three point field goals this past season and must expand his game.

14. Boston

Tyler Herro

6-6, 192, SG, Kentucky.

Known as a shooter, he only shot 35.5 percent in his only season at Kentucky.

Jamie Squire / MCT
PJ Washington (25) of the Kentucky Wildcats and Tyler Herro (14) react during the second half against the Houston Cougars during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional on March 29, 2019 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

15. Detroit

P.J. Washington

6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky.

Washington improved his three-point shooting from 23.8 percent to 42.3 as a sophomore.

16. Orlando

Romeo Langford

6-6, 195, SG Indiana

He didn’t shoot well from three in his only season with the Hoosiers, but a thumb injury could have contributed to that.

17. Atlanta

Nicolas Claxton

7-0, 216, PF, Georgia

Saddled with foul trouble he totaled just seven points and three rebounds in an 81-77 loss at Temple this past season.

18. Indiana

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

6-5 ½, 203, SG, Virginia Tech.

He shot 47.4 percent from three-point range as a sophomore.

19. San Antonio

Luka Samanic

6-11, 227, PF-C, Olimpija Ljubljana

While this may be high for the 19-year-old, his shooting ability is off the charts and the Spurs have a strong history with international players.

20. Boston

Goga Bitadze

6-11, 250, C, Mega Bemax.

Some are suggesting he could sneak into the lottery.

21. Oklahoma City

Keldon Johnson

6-6, 216, SG-SF, Kentucky

How in the world did Kentucky fail to reach the Final Four?

22. Boston

Kevin Porter

6-5 ½, 212, SG/SF, USC.

Despite a disappointing freshman season, his athletic ability might be too difficult to pass up on.

23. Utah

Mfiondu Kabengele

6-10, 256, PF/C, Florida State

He almost doubled his scoring average (13.2 ppg.) but is a strong defender with a 7-3 wingspan measured at the NBA combine.

Gerry Broome / AP
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) dunks against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson was named to the AP All-ACC team, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

24. Sixers

Cameron Johnson

6-8 ½, 205, SG-SF, North Carolina.

The Sixers may have to trade up to get this 23-year-old who is considered NBA ready.

25. Portland

Matisse Thybulle

6-5, 190, SG/SF, Washington

A senior, he is among the top defensive players in the draft.

26. Cleveland

Grant Williams

6-7 ½, 240, SF-PF, Tennessee.

The two-time SEC player of the year could also be on the Sixers radar.

27. Brooklyn

Bruno Fernando

6-10, 237, C, Maryland

His offensive game is still taking shape, but he can rebound and play D.

28. Golden State

Ty Jerome

6-5 ½, 194, PG/SG, Virginia.

All of a sudden the Warriors need a first rounder who can immediately contribute.

29. San Antonio

Dylan Windler

6-7 ½, 195, SG/SF, Belmont

He has great shooting range, but he must prove he can guard the quick 2’s and 3’s in the NBA.

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Eric Paschall, right, of Villanova shoots against Matthias Tass of St. Marys during the 2nd half action in a first round NCAA Tournament game at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on March 21, 2019.

30 Milwaukee

Eric Paschall

6-7, 254, F, Villanova

Will the Bucks pick a Wildcat in the first round for the second straight year?