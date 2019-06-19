The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.

How will it all shake out? Take a look at Sarah Todd’s mock draft.

1. New Orleans

Zion Williamson

6-foot-7, 285, PF, Duke

There’s no question about the best player in this year’s class.

2. Memphis

Ja Morant

6-3, 175, PG, Murray State

A great playmaker who will pair well with Jaren Jackson Jr.

Duke's RJ Barrett (5) goes up to dunk against Florida State during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton / AP
Duke's RJ Barrett (5) goes up to dunk against Florida State during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

3. New York

R.J. Barrett

6-7, 202, SF, Duke

He does a little bit of everything which is what the Knicks need.

4. New Orleans

Jarrett Culver

6-6, 194, SG, Texas Tech

If the Pelicans keep the pick, received in the Anthony Davis trade Culver would pair nicely with Williamson. But, expect for this pick to be sold to the highest bidder on draft night.

5. Cleveland

DeAndre Hunter

6-7, 225, SF, Virginia

Coming off a national title, Hunter is versatile and athletic with the ability to contribute immediately.

6. Phoenix

Darius Garland

6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt

The Suns need a point guard and Garland is the best option after Morant.

7. Chicago

Coby White

6-4, 191, PG, North Carolina

A scoring guard who can create for himself but is also a willing passer while being able to switch with the rest of the Bulls’ backcourt.

Westtown’s Cam Reddish dunks the basketball against Camden during the Kobe Bryant Boosters Philly.com Play-By-Play Classic on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Lower Merion. Camden went on to win, 74-71, in overtime. LOU RABITO / Staff
Lou Rabito
Westtown's Cam Reddish dunks the basketball against Camden during the Kobe Bryant Boosters Philly.com Play-By-Play Classic on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Lower Merion. Camden went on to win, 74-71, in overtime. LOU RABITO / Staff

8. Atlanta

Cam Reddish

6-8, 207, SF, Duke

It is unclear what the Hawks are going to do during the draft so this pick might be packaged for another team. If not, Reddish would look great playing next to Trae Young.

9. Washington

Jaxson Hayes

6-11, 218, PF, Texas

The Wizards have a lot of needs but a rim-running big man who is defensively focused would definitely help.

10. Atlanta

Sekou Doumbouya

6-9, 210, F, Guinea

Playing internationally in France, Doumbouya showcased the physical tools and maturity of an older player who is ready to contribute.

11. Minnesota

Brandon Clarke

6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga

Shot-blocking and rebounding efficiency in a smaller frame make Clarke an interesting candidate who can switch between the three and four position.

12. Charlotte

Rui Hachimura

6-8, F, 230, Gonzaga

Hachimura is a very safe pick who can slide into any roster and play right away.

Kentucky's Tyler Herro reacts in the second half against North Carolina during the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on December 22, 2018. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images/TNS) **FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY**
Dylan Buell / MCT
Kentucky's Tyler Herro reacts in the second half against North Carolina during the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on December 22, 2018. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images/TNS) **FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY**

13. Miami

Tyler Herro

6-6 192, SG, Kentucky

A shooter with great touch who can create off the dribble, exactly the type of player the Heat are going to need for years to come.

14. Boston

Goga Bitadze

6-11, 250, C, Republic of Georgia

There’s a lot going on in Boston since the Celtics lost out on getting Anthony Davis and Al Horford reportedly set to decline his player option. Bitadze could fit the bill for some insurance.

15. Detroit

Keldon Johnson

6-6, 216, SG, Kentucky

Shooting 38.1 percent from three in his lone season at Kentucky, Johnson will look good playing next to Blake Griffin.

16. Orlando

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

6-5, 203, SG, Virginia Tech

The Magic would be happy to have the shooting prowess that Alexander-Walker provides.

17. Atlanta

P.J. Washington

6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky

The Hawks are very likely to package this pick in a trade.

18. Indiana

Romeo Langford

6-6, 215, SG, Indiana

Familiarity could play a role in Langford playing for the Pacers.

19. San Antonio

Luka Samanic

6-11, 227, F/C, Croatia

The Spurs have a lot of young talent in their back court so Samanic could be a nice piece to add in the front court.

20. Boston

Kevin Porter Jr.

6-5, 212, SG, USC

Kyrie Irving could be on his way out so it might be a good idea to take Porter here.

Georgia forward Nicolas Claxton (33) tries to get by Missouri guard Jordan Geist (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
AP
Georgia forward Nicolas Claxton (33) tries to get by Missouri guard Jordan Geist (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

21. Oklahoma City

Nicolas Claxton

6-11, 216, C, Georgia

Claxton has a ton of upside and if he falls down to 21 he could be a huge steal in this draft.

22. Boston

Cameron Johnson

6-8, 205, SG, North Carolina

Again, the Celtics could be in the market for a player who can both create and shoot off the dribble after this offseason.

23. Utah

Grant Williams

6-7, 240, PF, Tennessee

One of the more versatile players in the draft, he could go much higher after impressive in person workouts.

Washington's Matisse Thybulle (4) stretches across to try to stop a pass from Utah's Donnie Tillman (3) as Washington's Jaylen Nowell watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
AP
Washington's Matisse Thybulle (4) stretches across to try to stop a pass from Utah's Donnie Tillman (3) as Washington's Jaylen Nowell watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

24. 76ers

Matisse Thybulle

6-5, 195, G/F, Washington

Two words: perimeter defense.

25. Portland

Bruno Fernando

6-10, 237, C, Maryland

A defensive big man that can help out the Blazers.

26. Cleveland

Bol Bol

7-2, 208, C, Oregon

Will the Cavs be the team that takes a chance on Bol?

27. Brooklyn

Mfiondu Kabengele

6-10, 256, PF, Florida State

Many executives have been impressed by Kabengele during the pre-draft period.

28. Golden State

Ty Jerome

6-5, 194, PG/SG, Virginia

The Warriors are going to need some help on the wing while Klay Thompson rehabs.

Dylan Windler, Belmont, left and Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest, practice during the 76ers pre-draft workout at the Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. Thursday, June 6, 2019.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Dylan Windler, Belmont, left and Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest, practice during the 76ers pre-draft workout at the Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. Thursday, June 6, 2019.

29. San Antonio

Dylan Windler

6-7, 195, SF, Belmont

Windler seems like just the kind of project that the Spurs would enjoy developing.

30. Milwaukee

KZ Okpala

6-9, 209, SF, Stanford

He seems like the kind of low-risk, high-reward player that is perfect to finish off the first round.