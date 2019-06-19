The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.
How will it all shake out? Take a look at Sarah Todd’s mock draft.
Zion Williamson
6-foot-7, 285, PF, Duke
There’s no question about the best player in this year’s class.
Ja Morant
6-3, 175, PG, Murray State
A great playmaker who will pair well with Jaren Jackson Jr.
R.J. Barrett
6-7, 202, SF, Duke
He does a little bit of everything which is what the Knicks need.
Jarrett Culver
6-6, 194, SG, Texas Tech
If the Pelicans keep the pick, received in the Anthony Davis trade Culver would pair nicely with Williamson. But, expect for this pick to be sold to the highest bidder on draft night.
DeAndre Hunter
6-7, 225, SF, Virginia
Coming off a national title, Hunter is versatile and athletic with the ability to contribute immediately.
Darius Garland
6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt
The Suns need a point guard and Garland is the best option after Morant.
Coby White
6-4, 191, PG, North Carolina
A scoring guard who can create for himself but is also a willing passer while being able to switch with the rest of the Bulls’ backcourt.
Cam Reddish
6-8, 207, SF, Duke
It is unclear what the Hawks are going to do during the draft so this pick might be packaged for another team. If not, Reddish would look great playing next to Trae Young.
Jaxson Hayes
6-11, 218, PF, Texas
The Wizards have a lot of needs but a rim-running big man who is defensively focused would definitely help.
Sekou Doumbouya
6-9, 210, F, Guinea
Playing internationally in France, Doumbouya showcased the physical tools and maturity of an older player who is ready to contribute.
Brandon Clarke
6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga
Shot-blocking and rebounding efficiency in a smaller frame make Clarke an interesting candidate who can switch between the three and four position.
Rui Hachimura
6-8, F, 230, Gonzaga
Hachimura is a very safe pick who can slide into any roster and play right away.
Tyler Herro
6-6 192, SG, Kentucky
A shooter with great touch who can create off the dribble, exactly the type of player the Heat are going to need for years to come.
Goga Bitadze
6-11, 250, C, Republic of Georgia
There’s a lot going on in Boston since the Celtics lost out on getting Anthony Davis and Al Horford reportedly set to decline his player option. Bitadze could fit the bill for some insurance.
Keldon Johnson
6-6, 216, SG, Kentucky
Shooting 38.1 percent from three in his lone season at Kentucky, Johnson will look good playing next to Blake Griffin.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
6-5, 203, SG, Virginia Tech
The Magic would be happy to have the shooting prowess that Alexander-Walker provides.
P.J. Washington
6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky
The Hawks are very likely to package this pick in a trade.
Romeo Langford
6-6, 215, SG, Indiana
Familiarity could play a role in Langford playing for the Pacers.
Luka Samanic
6-11, 227, F/C, Croatia
The Spurs have a lot of young talent in their back court so Samanic could be a nice piece to add in the front court.
Kevin Porter Jr.
6-5, 212, SG, USC
Kyrie Irving could be on his way out so it might be a good idea to take Porter here.
Nicolas Claxton
6-11, 216, C, Georgia
Claxton has a ton of upside and if he falls down to 21 he could be a huge steal in this draft.
Cameron Johnson
6-8, 205, SG, North Carolina
Again, the Celtics could be in the market for a player who can both create and shoot off the dribble after this offseason.
Grant Williams
6-7, 240, PF, Tennessee
One of the more versatile players in the draft, he could go much higher after impressive in person workouts.
Matisse Thybulle
6-5, 195, G/F, Washington
Two words: perimeter defense.
Bruno Fernando
6-10, 237, C, Maryland
A defensive big man that can help out the Blazers.
Bol Bol
7-2, 208, C, Oregon
Will the Cavs be the team that takes a chance on Bol?
Mfiondu Kabengele
6-10, 256, PF, Florida State
Many executives have been impressed by Kabengele during the pre-draft period.
Ty Jerome
6-5, 194, PG/SG, Virginia
The Warriors are going to need some help on the wing while Klay Thompson rehabs.
Dylan Windler
6-7, 195, SF, Belmont
Windler seems like just the kind of project that the Spurs would enjoy developing.
KZ Okpala
6-9, 209, SF, Stanford
He seems like the kind of low-risk, high-reward player that is perfect to finish off the first round.