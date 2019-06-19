The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.
How will it all shake out? Take a look at David Murphy’s mock draft.
Zion Williamson
6-foot-7, 285, PF, Duke
Even if he doesn’t develop a three-point shot, he can be early-career Blake Griffin. If he does extend his range, look out.
Ja Morant
6-3, 175, PG, Murray State
Even if you only saw him in the tournament, you saw enough. It’s rare that a player’s passing alone is worth the price of admission. Morant is the exception.
R.J. Barrett
6-7, 202, SF, Duke
Barrett has the length, the strength, and the explosion. The defining question will be whether or not he can develop aå consistent three-point shot (.308 in his one year).
Jarrett Culver
6-6, 194, SG, Texas Tech
It would make some sense for them to move this pick either for a more established player or for future draft assets, or for some combination of the two. But Culver is regarded as having a high floor and thus should at least be a decent value store as the Pelicans incorporate Zion Williamson and their trio of former Lakers into the fold.
De’Andre Hunter
6-7, 225, SF, Virginia
Maybe not ideal value at No. 5 — Hunter is known first and foremost for his defense — but the Cavs have showed a lot of interest and Cleveland already has Collin Sexton at point guard.
Darius Garland
6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt
Garland is such an obvious fit for the Suns that it shouldn’t surprise anybody if Phoenix trades up a spot or two to land him.
Coby White
6-4, 191, PG, North Carolina
Bulls go Best Player Available. Hey, they’ve had success with guards out of North Carolina.
Cam Reddish
6-8, 207, SF, Duke
Two years from now, we could easily look back and wonder how Reddish went lower than No. 4.
Sekou Doumbouya
6-9, 210, F, Guinea
Wizards need to hit it big to move their program forward. They prioritize ceiling here.
Jaxson Hayes
6-8, 218, PF, Gonzaga
Atlanta has an impressive portfolio of young offensive talent. A rim protector like Hayes makes perfect sense.
PJ Washington
6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky
He’s big and he can shoot the three. That’s been a decent combination in this range.
Rui Hachimura
6-8, F, 230, Gonzaga
Whatever the wrong choice is, the Hornets will probably make it. Since drafting Kemba Walker, they’ve whiffed high (Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller), low (Malachi Richardson), and plenty in between (Malik Monk, Frank Kaminsky, Noah Vonleh).
Brandon Clarke
6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga
Raw athleticism with some technical upside.
Goga Bitadze
6-11, 250, C, Republic of Georgia
The track record of big men in this range is not great in recent drafts.
Nassir Little
Good value here. Serious defensive potential.
Cameron Johnson
6-8, 205, SG, North Carolina
Good size. Good shooter. The Magic could use a lot of the latter.
Romeo Langford
6-6, 215, SG, Indiana
There are questions about his shot. But we’re in the second half of the first round.
Kevin Porter Jr.
6-5, 212, SG, USC
Lots of skills. Lots of questions about his ability and desire to put them all together.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
6-5, 203, SG, Virginia Tech
Potential for some good value here.
Keldon Johnson
6-6, 216, SG, Kentucky
Good makeup. Hope the rest follows.
Bol Bol
7-2, 208, C, Oregon
Why not?
Mfiondu Kabengele
6-10, 256, PF, Florida State
Big man with the makings of an NBA three-point shot.
Tyler Herro
6-6 192, SG, Kentucky
Can he shoot well enough to make up for his defense? Or improve on defense?
Ty Jerome
6-5, 194, PG/SG, Virginia
Spot-up shooter who knocked down 40 percent of his threes for the Cavs. The next Landry Shamet?
Nicolas Claxton
6-11, 216, C, Georgia
A project.
KZ Okpala
6-9, 209, SF, Stanford
Impressive size, lacks polish, but has the makings of a shot.
Luka Samanic
6-11, 227, F/C, Croatia
Shrug emoji.
Eric Paschall
6-7, 254, F, Villanova
Long, physical, explosive. Good finisher.
Lugentz Dort
6-4, 222, G, Arizona State
Good college player. Good athlete. Spurs have had good success with that.
Darius Bazley
6-9, 209, F, Princeton High School
Milwaukee takes a flier.