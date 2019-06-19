The NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pelicans ended up with the first overall pick after last month’s NBA draft lottery.

How will it all shake out? Take a look at David Murphy’s mock draft.

Sarah Todd’s mock draft | Marc Narducci’s mock draft | Keith Pompey’s mock draft

1. New Orleans

Zion Williamson

6-foot-7, 285, PF, Duke

Even if he doesn’t develop a three-point shot, he can be early-career Blake Griffin. If he does extend his range, look out.

2. Memphis

Ja Morant

6-3, 175, PG, Murray State

Even if you only saw him in the tournament, you saw enough. It’s rare that a player’s passing alone is worth the price of admission. Morant is the exception.

3. New York

R.J. Barrett

6-7, 202, SF, Duke

Barrett has the length, the strength, and the explosion. The defining question will be whether or not he can develop aå consistent three-point shot (.308 in his one year).

4. New Orleans

Jarrett Culver

6-6, 194, SG, Texas Tech

It would make some sense for them to move this pick either for a more established player or for future draft assets, or for some combination of the two. But Culver is regarded as having a high floor and thus should at least be a decent value store as the Pelicans incorporate Zion Williamson and their trio of former Lakers into the fold.

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter dribbles past Purdue's Grady Eifert (24) during the first half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game, in Louisville, Ky. Hunter is a high prospect in the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy / AP
5. Cleveland

De’Andre Hunter

6-7, 225, SF, Virginia

Maybe not ideal value at No. 5 — Hunter is known first and foremost for his defense — but the Cavs have showed a lot of interest and Cleveland already has Collin Sexton at point guard.

6. Phoenix

Darius Garland

6-2, 175, PG, Vanderbilt

Garland is such an obvious fit for the Suns that it shouldn’t surprise anybody if Phoenix trades up a spot or two to land him.

7. Chicago

Coby White

6-4, 191, PG, North Carolina

Bulls go Best Player Available. Hey, they’ve had success with guards out of North Carolina.

8. Atlanta

Cam Reddish

6-8, 207, SF, Duke

Two years from now, we could easily look back and wonder how Reddish went lower than No. 4.

9. Washington

Sekou Doumbouya

6-9, 210, F, Guinea

Wizards need to hit it big to move their program forward. They prioritize ceiling here.

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, Texas forward Jaxson Hayes (10) dunks the ball over Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Ames, Iowa. Hayes needed only a year at Texas to put himself at the front of the class of big men in the NBA draft coming Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall / AP
10. Atlanta

Jaxson Hayes

6-8, 218, PF, Gonzaga

Atlanta has an impressive portfolio of young offensive talent. A rim protector like Hayes makes perfect sense.

11. Minnesota

PJ Washington

6-8, 230, PF, Kentucky

He’s big and he can shoot the three. That’s been a decent combination in this range.

12. Charlotte

Rui Hachimura

6-8, F, 230, Gonzaga

Whatever the wrong choice is, the Hornets will probably make it. Since drafting Kemba Walker, they’ve whiffed high (Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller), low (Malachi Richardson), and plenty in between (Malik Monk, Frank Kaminsky, Noah Vonleh).

13. Miami

Brandon Clarke

6-8, 207, PF, Gonzaga

Raw athleticism with some technical upside.

14. Boston

Goga Bitadze

6-11, 250, C, Republic of Georgia

The track record of big men in this range is not great in recent drafts.

15. Detroit

Nassir Little

Good value here. Serious defensive potential.

16. Orlando

Cameron Johnson

6-8, 205, SG, North Carolina

Good size. Good shooter. The Magic could use a lot of the latter.

17. Atlanta

Romeo Langford

6-6, 215, SG, Indiana

There are questions about his shot. But we’re in the second half of the first round.

Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr., front right, shoots against California's Andre Kelly (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
AP
18. Indiana

Kevin Porter Jr.

6-5, 212, SG, USC

Lots of skills. Lots of questions about his ability and desire to put them all together.

19. San Antonio

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

6-5, 203, SG, Virginia Tech

Potential for some good value here.

20. Boston

Keldon Johnson

6-6, 216, SG, Kentucky

Good makeup. Hope the rest follows.

21. Oklahoma City

Bol Bol

7-2, 208, C, Oregon

Why not?

22. Boston

Mfiondu Kabengele

6-10, 256, PF, Florida State

Big man with the makings of an NBA three-point shot.

23. Utah

Tyler Herro

6-6 192, SG, Kentucky

Can he shoot well enough to make up for his defense? Or improve on defense?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (11) signals a three pointer at the end of the first half of the NCAA Championship game Monday, April 8, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. (Jerry Holt/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Jerry Holt / MCT
24. Sixers

Ty Jerome

6-5, 194, PG/SG, Virginia

Spot-up shooter who knocked down 40 percent of his threes for the Cavs. The next Landry Shamet?

25. Portland

Nicolas Claxton

6-11, 216, C, Georgia

A project.

26. Cleveland

KZ Okpala

6-9, 209, SF, Stanford

Impressive size, lacks polish, but has the makings of a shot.

27. Brooklyn

Luka Samanic

6-11, 227, F/C, Croatia

Shrug emoji.

76ers Pre-Draft Workouts at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, NJ Ñ Justin Robinson (left) and Eric Paschall are at during the workout 06-08-2019 AKIRA SUWA / For The Inquirer.
28. Golden State

Eric Paschall

6-7, 254, F, Villanova

Long, physical, explosive. Good finisher.

29. San Antonio

Lugentz Dort

6-4, 222, G, Arizona State

Good college player. Good athlete. Spurs have had good success with that.

30. Milwaukee

Darius Bazley

6-9, 209, F, Princeton High School

Milwaukee takes a flier.