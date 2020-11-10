The NBA’s salary cap for the coming season remained at its current $109.1 million because of lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The same thing happened to this past season’s luxury-tax threshold of $132.6 million.
Meanwhile, free-agency negotiations for the coming season will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Free-agent contracts can be signed starting at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Those were among the agreements and adjustments that the league and the National Basketball Players Association announced early Tuesday regarding the 2020-21 season. The decisions are subject to a vote by the league’s Board of Governors.
In addition to the salary cap, the parties announced they will use a new system for the agreed-upon split of basketball-related income. If players' compensation exceeds their designated share in any season, salary reductions beyond the standard 10% escrow would be spread across that season and possibly the following two campaigns. It would be subject to a maximum reduction of 20% in any season.
The virtual NBA draft is set for Nov. 18. Training camp will begin on Dec. 1, and the 72-game 2020-21 season will begin on Dec. 22.
The Sixers won’t have the cap space to add high-profile free agents like last year. That’s because they have almost $122 million tied up in four players alone: Tobias Harris ($34.3 million), Ben Simmons ($30.5 million), Joel Embiid ($29.5 million) and Al Horford ($27.5 million). At the conclusion of last season, the Sixers had more than $145 million guaranteed going to nine players in 2020-21. As a result, the Sixers ownership group will pay a luxury tax.
For now, the cap remains the same as last season. However, in the following seasons of the collective bargaining agreement, the salary cap and tax level will increase 3-10 % over the prior season. Teams' tax payment will be reduced if basketball-related income decreases.