There are two big problems with such a format. The first, and by far the gravest, is that it would dramatically increase the risk that one or more of the league’s biggest draws would be eliminated after four games. In a typical year, that chance is practically zero. Take the Lakers, for example. Pre-shutdown, in order to be eliminated from the playoffs before the Round of Eight, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would have had to lose four of seven games to a borderline .500 team like the Grizzlies. In the round robin format, the Lakers could conceivably be eliminated by losing two of four to the Nuggets, Rockets, Grizzlies and Pelicans. A bad shooting night or a bad break against the Grizzlies or the Pelicans would leave them playing potential elimination games against the Nuggets or the Rockets. That might be good for drama within those games, but it isn’t worth the risk that the Lakers are only on television four times instead of an absolute minimum of eight.