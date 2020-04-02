There are all sorts of variations on that theme that the NBA could use to offer more value to its rights-holders than even a standard 16-team tournament. It could offer byes to the top 14 teams in the league and stage a double-elimination play-in tournament with the bottom 16, where the champions of the winners’ and losers’ brackets advance to complete the field. Meanwhile, the top 14 teams could engage in round-robin play, which would enable the networks to showcase a variety of match-ups that a standard postseason does not allow for. Perhaps that bottom 16 tourney is the only double-elimination stage, with each subsequent round featuring a series of three or five or seven games.