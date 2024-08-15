Sixers tip off the season against the Bucks at home on Oct. 23 before a slew of early road tests

CARROLL, Iowa – The 76ers will begin the 2024-25 NBA season against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 23 in a nationally televised game on ESPN. But they won’t stay there long, though.

The Sixers then head on the road for two straight and will be away for five of their first eight games. Of their first 31 games scheduled, 18 will be played on the road, with more trips still to be added depending on how far they advance in November and December’s NBA Cup.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Nick Nurse happy to be ‘giving back’ to his hometown Iowa school with a basketball camp

The Sixers’ schedule, which was released Thursday, also revealed they’re slated for 15 sets of back-to-back games, with five coming in January and March, respectively.

Coming off a successful free-agency season, the Sixers intend to be a serious contender for the league title. A pretty good idea of their capability of coming out of the Eastern Conference will arrive after their Christmas Day road game against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics.

And we’ll get a pretty good idea, early on.

The Sixers’ season-opener will come against a Bucks team that closed out last season as the Eastern Conference favorite. Milwaukee is healthy after being hampered by injuries that contributed to it finishing the 2023-24 campaign with a second straight first-round exit. The Bucks are also led by former Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who is 2-0 against Philly since taking the Milwaukee job on Jan. 26.

They’ll head to Toronto for an Oct. 25 matchup against the Raptors. This game will be a homecoming for Sixers coach Nick Nurse and point guard Kyle Lowry, who both led Toronto to the 2019 NBA title. Then, it’s Indiana to face the Pacers on Oct. 27 before a two-game homestand against the Detroit Pistons (Oct. 30) and Memphis Grizzlies (Nov. 2).

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid is honored in Cameroon after gold medal win with Team USA

From there, they’ll have a three-game West Coast road trip. They’ll face the Suns on Nov. 4 in Phoenix on NBATV. Two days later, they’ll face the Clippers in Los Angeles on ESPN in what will be Paul George’s first trip back to Los Angeles to face his former team. The Sixers remain in L.A. to face the Lakers on Nov. 8 in another ESPN game.

In all, 27 Sixers games will be nationally televised on either ESPN, TNT, ABC, or NBATV.

Both of the Sixers’ matchups against NBA champion Denver Nuggets, featuring the league’s last two MVPs in Joel Embiid and Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, will be nationally televised.

The Sixers will travel to Denver on Jan. 21 on TNT and will host the Nuggets on Jan. 31 (ESPN).

Before then, they’ll open group play in the NBA Cup on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks at The Center.

The teams are a part of the Eastern Conference’s Group A, along with the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets. Based on last season’s records, all 30 teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five within their conferences. Due to the in-season tourney, the league only scheduled 80 games of the teams’ 82-game schedule on Thursday. The league will announce games the week of Dec. 10 following the conclusion of the group play stage of the in-season tourney.

Training camp begins on Oct. 1, and the Sixers will train at a remote location for the third straight year. The 82-game regular season will conclude on April 13, 2024, with the Sixers hosting the Chicago Bulls.

For the third straight season, no games are scheduled for Election Day (Nov. 3). All 30 teams will play on the final day of the regular season. Aiming for competitive fairness, the seven games between East teams will be played at 1 p.m., and seven games between Western teams will be at 3:30 p.m.