Jalen Green reacts to reports that James Harden could join Houston Rockets

Rumblings about James Harden’s future have existed for quite some time, but The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey added credence to the reports this past week. Harden is expected to return to the Houston Rockets.

Just like fans and reporters, NBA players catch wind of reports of this magnitude. That applies to Rockets star Jalen Green, who is currently the face of the franchise. He appeared on Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George’s podcast, “Podcast P with Paul George,” to answer a number of questions, but the Harden topic could not be ignored.

George stated that Green could learn from Harden. But he also pointed out that the ball-dominant guard could hinder Green’s growth. The two-year veteran agreed.

“I agree,” Green said. “I think I could play both ways like you said. It could help and hurt at the same time.”

Green currently plays with the ball in his hands as a ballhandler and scorer, alongside Kevin Porter Jr. Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. That addition of Harden — and the veterans who would follow suit — has the potential to alter Green’s numbers and career trajectory.

“I haven’t really talked to him too much about the rumors and stuff like that,” Green said. “I’m with you on that. That’s all I’m gone say.”

George also weighed in with his opinion.

“Personally, I wouldn’t [add Harden],” George said. “I feel like at this point you’re the king of Houston. They made their decision on who the future is. When you pick a guy with the fourth pick, he’s our guy. So they full-on committed to who the future is.”

