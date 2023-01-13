Delaware Blue Coats’ Mac McClung to be first G-League player in NBA dunk contest

Mac McClung, a Delaware Blue Coats guard whose sensational dunks have gone viral, has accepted an invitation to compete in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend next month in Salt Lake City, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

McClung will become the first G League player to partake in the competition. He will be joined by Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe and the Houston Rockets’ KJ Martin.

Though McClung played in two total games for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season, he has primarily been in the G League since going undrafted in 2021. He was the G League’s Rookie of the Year last season while playing for the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls. He signed with the Blue Coats after being released by the Golden State Warriors in October.

McClung gained popularity as a high-schooler because of his exceptional dunks. He played college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech.

Including McClung in the contest could be viewed as a way to inject intrigue into an event that was long-viewed as All-Star Weekend’s biggest highlight but has lost some sizzle in recent years.